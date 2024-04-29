Four boxing legends helped Ryan Garcia defeat Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia went into the ring with Devin Haney in New York with the knowledge of a series of experts who helped him achieve his goal.

As the Golden Boy star hoodwinked everybody into believing he was off the rails, Garcia eventually dropped Haney three times to produce the victory of his career. But as Haney had his father Bill’s help to call on, Garcia had some of the greatest minds in the sport guiding home to a triumph for the ages.

Having promoters Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins in his corner added to the wisdom of coach Derrick James. But Garcia also had Floyd Mayweather and Shane Mosley advising him during the build-up.

Garcia met up with Mayweather before his official training camp began to confuse many at the time. Despite talks with Haney, Garcia shifted gears to Rolly Romero, disappointing the fans. When the Haney fight finally got over the line, there were suggestions the switch-up was the first of many mind games played by Garcia with the help of Mayweather.

The second is Mayweather informing Garcia not to make weight, which significantly impacted the end result. Garcia was much bigger than Haney on the night at Barclays Center as “The Dream” had boiled down to make the official 140-pound limit.

In addition, Garcia had an ex-Mayweather opponent and the man who shook ‘Money’ to the core, ‘Sugar Shane, offering personal tips.

Mosley told Garcia: “I am going to tell you before it’s too late. This fight is going to come down to how good your footwork is. That doesn’t mean moving away from him, being explosive front and back and side to side, and being able to land your power punches.

“Do what he wants you to follow him around the ring while he tries to potshot you to death in the middle of the ring or him trying to pursue you quicker. His feet might be a little quicker than yours, but work on that fast-twitch muscle, and you will be happy.”

Garcia responded: “Thank you, Shane!”

It’s an impressive quartet to have on your side for the most significant fight of your life. Haney met his match, even if it was more mental than the eventual physical advantages emanating from the lack of desire to hit the weight.

Haney will come again, but it will be interesting to see how the rematch plays out if secured, as De La Hoya stated in a recent chance meeting with his neighbor in Los Angeles.

