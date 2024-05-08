Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe to feature ‘Super’ Dan Azeez

Former British, Commonwealth and European Light Heavyweight Champion ‘Super’ Dan Azeez joins British boxing’s biggest event of the summer as the latest addition to BOXXER’s star-studded Selhurst Park stadium show on Saturday, June 15th, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Azeez returns to action after a thrilling twelve round clash with friend and fellow South Londoner Joshua Buatsi on February 3rd at the OVO Arena Wembley.

The Lewisham man lost a hard-fought points decision to Buatsi in a final eliminator for the WBA World Light Heavyweight Title.

Despite suffering his first career defeat, Azeez’s stock has risen following his ‘Fight Of The Year’ contender and the 34-year-old plans to waste no time in getting back into title contention and targeting the top names in the division.

Dan Azeez said: “I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring. This is my job and I wear this sport on my chest like a badge of honour. I’m ready to put the graft in like I always do to prove I belong at the top of the sport. I always aim for the top and I’m excited to be a part of a huge stadium show in South London, where I am from! Selhurst Park is going to be rocking and I’m excited to put on a show for all the fans who turn out.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “It’s great to see Dan Azeez back in the ring so quickly. I know he will have learnt a lot from such a great fight with Joshua Buatsi. He has become one of the country’s most popular fighters and I now expect him to be well equipped to go right to the top of the division.”

Fans attending the huge GAME ON! show will be part of history as boxing returns to Selhurst Park in its centenary year.

The epic Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe clash tops a huge bill in South London and kick-offs a huge summer of world-class sport with a blockbuster night of world championship boxing and celebrations.

A stacked undercard features Brixton’s Isaac Chamberlain challenging the fierce punching Pole Michal Cieslak for the European Cruiserweight crown.

Ben Whittaker faces undefeated rival and press conference crasher Ezra Arenyeka for the WBA Gold Light Heavyweight belt, plus the return of 19-year-old bantamweight starlet Francesca Hennessy.

A percentage of every ticket sold will be donated to the Palace For Life Foundation, the official charity of Crystal Palace F.C, which has been working with the community for over 25 years, helping young people grow through the power of sport, inspiring them to find a better path in life and to lead a healthier life.

Tickets are on sale now via BOXXER.com