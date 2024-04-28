Mike Tyson reveals physique in interview, Jake Paul should worry

Boxing legend Mike Tyson removed his shirt to reveal his conditioning eleven weeks out from his fight with Jake Paul on July 20.

Upon witnessing the incredible sight, the YouTuber should worry about what’s coming his way, even if Tyson is approaching his sixties.

Tyson appeared on the Damon Elliott Show for an interview and was sweating buckets on the sofa due to problems with the air conditioning. He removed his jacket before visible droplets continued to drip from his head.

Elliot attempted to pass it off as a joke, alluding to firing those responsible for the AC. However, moments later, Tyson got up and looked like he might leave. Elliot told “The Baddest Man” to wait until the realization set in that Tyson was only removing his shirt.

After throwing his apparel to the side, it was evident that Tyson had whipped himself into unbelievable shape at 57. Paul may soon realize what he’s coming up against as there isn’t an ounce of fat on the former heavyweight champion, apart from the muffin tops that most men in their fifties struggle to shift.

“I’m so hot. This is what I have to do,” Tyson told Elliot. “I’m doing this because I’m hot, not because I think I’m beautiful or something.”

Tyson was later referred to as the ‘Adoring Adonis’ by Elliot, and the interview carried on for another fifteen minutes with ‘Iron’ Mike overheating.

On the face of it, Tyson looks a daunting prospect for any fighter over a certain age, but even more so for a 27-year-old who isn’t the best boxer on a good day.

The only worry is that Tyson won’t have enough in the tank to last the distance of each round. His training clips prove he’s good for five or ten seconds, but it will be a completely different story over two or three minutes.

Paul can go ten rounds easily due to being in his prime, but as most fighters taking to the ring in their fifties, the well runs dry quickly. Despite this fact, the odds of Tyson winning have shortened and closed up to Paul’s opening favoritism.

The hope for fans of Mike Tyson is that he can get Paul out of there in the first round, maybe with his first few punches. If not, the plan of taking on a man 31 years his junior could backfire quickly.

As he showed against Roy Jones Jr. at 54, Mike needs the clinches to recharge his batteries more than he used to. Whether Paul will allow that to happen could be the defining factor.

It all goes down on Netflix this summer at AT&T Stadium in Dallas as Mike Tyson bids to roll back the years and take out the influencing phenomenon.

