No heavyweight fight in nine years, but WBA-ranked number six

The World Boxing Association has yet another ranking anomaly in the heavyweight division with the addition of cruiserweight Mike Perez.

Looking at the latest top division countdown, Perez unfathomably comes in at number six despite not campaigning at the weight since 2015. It’s a real head-scratcher, as boxers usually get a higher ranking in another division either once they move up and win or have significantly achieved in the weight class below. Perez has done neither of those. Furthermore, the Cuban lost in 75 seconds to Alexander Povetkin the last time he fought over 200 pounds, which is even more dumbfounding.

Perez has done nothing to suggest he should be the number six-rated heavyweight in the world and subsequently sitting above Deontay Wilder, Jared Anderson, Fabio Wardley, Agit Kabayel, Michael Hunter, and Cassius Chaney. The 38-year-old is on a good run of five straight knockouts, but all of those have come at the cruiserweight limit.

One possible explanation for the lofty rating is an association with Don King. Perez was fighting on a Don King Productions bill in 2023, and as far as his career announcements go, it still aligned with the Hall of Famer.

The WBA has rated King’s fighters highly on its pecking order for some years, which seems to be a running theme between the former Mike Tyson handler and WBA President Gilberto Mendoza. However, having Perez at six in the glamor division with zero achievements for almost a decade indicates a meritless system. Even when competing as a heavyweight, Perez was on a stop-start run of one win, one draw, and two defeats before moving down to cruiserweight after a two-year absence.

Perez seems nowhere near a world title shot at 200 pounds plus and should remain at cruiserweight or even head to bridgerweight if he wants a final title opportunity before retirement. More will become apparent when Perez confirms his next bout, but on the face of it, riding high in the heavyweight ratings looks to be an anomaly of the highest order.

The same could apply to King’s other charge, Johnathan Guidry, who somehow takes the number fourteen spot. Apart from losing to Trevor Bryan for the WBA’s secondary ‘regular’ title in 2022, Guidry has done nothing to suggest he should be rated anywhere near a voluntary crack at Oleksandr Usyk.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see King pit the two against each other in the coming months, with a view to the winner moving forward to challenge Mahmoud Charr or Kubrat Pulev for the belt that should no longer exist.

Previous holder Daniel Dubois, who won the crown from Bryan, was defeated by Usyk to put the title to rest after a controversial run. Charr, who got stripped to accommodate Bryan in the first place, appealed the WBA’s decision, won the verdict, and was reinstated a month after Dubois lost.

The shambles of a situation baffles boxing fans and media alike as the WBA raises eyebrows regularly with its decisions.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay. Learn more, read all articles from the experienced boxing writer, and follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.