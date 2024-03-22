Kubrat Pulev to face ‘The Hulk’ following Mahmoud Charr surgery

Bulgarian brute Kubrat Pulev intends to fight on March 30 after seeing his WBA heavyweight title clash with Mahmoud Charr postponed.

The former world title challenger confirmed through Epic Sports & Entertainment that Ihor Shevadzutskyi was drafted to save the show in Sofia.

New opponent for Kubrat Pulev

Known as ‘The Hulk,’ Shevadzutskyi is 11-1 with 9 KOs and now goes up against ‘The Cobra’ in a twelve-round bout at the Arena Sofia. The pair collide for the WBA International heavyweight championship and a crack at Charr once he returns to action. Charr suffered a tear to the distal tendon of his bicep while sparring earlier this week and underwent surgery yesterday.

Epic Sports CEO Ivaylo Gotzev stated on the switch-up: “After our long-awaited Bulgarian homecoming, we were hit with a formidable challenge by Charr’s injury.

“While we are disappointed, we have been planning a great evening of boxing and entertainment for Bulgaria. Therefore, the show must go on! Kubrat’s brother, Tervel, a former Olympic bronze medalist, will fight Rolly Lambert Tameza as the co-feature bout.”

He continued: “The Hulk is a tough and rugged heavy hitter with nothing to lose and everything to gain. He knocked out his latest opponent only last month and is in great shape.

“Shevadzutskyi was at the gym training when he got the call and didn’t hesitate a second to take this great opportunity. He has a come-forward style with knockout power in both hands.

“It’s a risky fight for Kubrat, but he relishes a challenge and wants his fans and boxing fans worldwide to see a competitive match.”

Charr injury

In addition, after the curse of the WBA heavyweight title continued, Charr said: “I tore the distal tendon of my bicep in training. I am gutted to announce that I cannot fight on March 30.

“My training was going well, which made this doubly hard. I look forward to a quick recovery. I’m hoping to be able to attend the event on March 30.

“I look forward to the rescheduled WBA world title bout with Kubrat at the earliest opportunity.”

After seeing his latest bout delayed, Charr is heading towards seven years without defending the belt he initially won in 2017.

