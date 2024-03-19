Mahmoud Charr vs Kubrat Pulev heads to DAZN

Mahmoud Charr vs Kubrat Pulev will be shown live on DAZN following an agreement between Epic Sports & Entertainment and the broadcasters.

Epic announced today that the WBA World Heavyweight Championship clash between Charr and former world title challenger Pulev, scheduled for March 30, 2024, at the Arena Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria, will be streamed live by DAZN.

John Wirt, President of Epic Sports, said: “We are thrilled to be in business with DAZN and are excited that boxing fans around the world will have the opportunity to witness live the first-ever heavyweight world championship being held in Bulgaria.

“We will announce the full undercard shortly but can confirm that the co-feature bout will be between Kubrat’s brother, former Olympic bronze medalist Trevel Pulev, versus Rolly Lambert Fogoum.”

Speaking about the fight, Charr and Pulev cannot wait to see who gets a shot at the full belt.

“I’m a fighter. I do not fight for money. I fight to leave a legacy. If you only fight for money, you are lost. Work hard, and one day you will get everything you have dreamed of,” Charr told the Bulgarian media.

“I will be facing a very serious opponent who, like me, has a lot of experience,” said Pulev.

According to a WBA spokesperson, whoever wins the Charr vs. Pulev fight will eventually get a shot at the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

“The WBA [regular] world title has been confirmed by the organization [for this fight]. We are now awaiting the appointment of the refereeing team for the match.

“We all realize how big the opportunity of this fight is for both Mr. Charr and Mr. Pulev. It’s especially significant with the upcoming heavyweight fights of Anthony Joshua [vs. Francis Ngannou] on March 8 and the match between Usyk and Fury in the near future,” said the WBA’s Mariana Borissova.

Promoter Erol Ceylan told World Boxing News: “We are in a normal situation with Mahmoud Charr. If Mahmoud beats Pulev, he is the next mandatory for the winner of Fury vs Usyk.

“The WBA has a plan. You must see how long you need to face a super champion [Usyk]. The mandatory minimum is currently eighteen months; therefore, that makes the business easier.

“At the moment, The WBA has promised nothing to Mahmoud. He wants to defend the title after many fights did not happen.”

