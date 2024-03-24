Mahmoud Charr promoter reveals six-week recovery period

WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr’s promoter, Erol Ceylan, has addressed the recent situation involving Kubrat Pulev.

Ceylan stated his company brought in the replacement for Pulev after Charr had no choice but to withdraw after suffering an injury. Charr could be out for a while and will face Pulev once he is fully healed.

EC Boxing released a statement on the postponement and confirmed a fringe WBA will be on the line in place of the WBA strap.

“Bad news reached the EC Boxing team from Seefeld, Austria, where Mahmoud Charr was preparing for his World title defense. The reigning WBA world champion suffered a rupture of his biceps tendon during sparring, which made the fight on March 30 impossible.

Mahmoud Charr recovery

“Mahmoud Charr underwent surgery and will be able to slowly start putting strain on his arm again in about six weeks. Therefore, the fight between him and Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev will be postponed to a later date.

“So that Kubrat Pulev can still get into the ring as the main fighter on March 30th in Sofia and his preparation is not in vain, a quick solution has now been found. ECB heavyweight Igor Shevadzutskyi will step in as a replacement opponent at short notice.

“The “Ukrainian Hulk,” who only lost once in 12 fights against world-class man Martin Bakole, only fought a fight at the end of February, which he clearly won.”

Ceylan added: “We regret Mahmoud’s injury, but unfortunately, this happens in professional sport. But I didn’t want to let the Pulev team down because, as a promoter, I know such situations all too well.

“We have, therefore, found a good replacement opponent for Kubrat in our heavyweight Igor Shevadzutskyi. Igor was in training and had a fight in February that he won. The event doesn’t fall through the cracks.”

Both boxers will also fight for the WBA Intercontinental belt.

