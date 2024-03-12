Exclusive: Charr promoter explains WBA heavyweight title position

World Boxing News caught up with Mahmoud Charr’s promoter, Erol Ceylan, to get the latest on the WBA heavyweight title situation.

Charr was handed back the WBA’s secondary championship in September 2023, one month after Daniel Dubois lost the belt against Oleksandr Usyk.

As Usyk was the super champion, the regular title was then put to rest permanently, or so we thought. WBN had documented on many occasions a WBA promise to disband the unwarranted championship forever.

Upon its inception in 2009, the WBA regular title has done nothing but confuse fans. However, in the case, the WBA had no choice after a legal argument from Charr and his team over the German-based heavyweight being stripped. Visa problems for a US fight against Trevor Bryan saw Don King lobby for Charr to be relieved of the belt. The WBA agreed with this notion, but Charr fought back, which took almost two years.

However, Charr was reinstated six months ago.

Having won the title initially in 2017, and after years of legal wrangles and opponents pulling out, Charr will finally defend the belt for the first time later this month. The champion faces Kubrat Pulev on March 30 in Sofia, with the winner becoming closer to facing Tyson Fury or Usyk.

Mahmoud Charr’s promoter talks to WBN on WBA heavyweight title

Ceylan explained the current meaning of the title in the full championship landscape and said Charr may only be twelve months away from a shot at the undisputed heavyweight crown.

“We are in a normal situation with Mahmoud Charr,” Ceylan told World Boxing News exclusively. “If Mahmoud beats Pulev, he is the next mandatory for the winner of Fury vs Usyk.

“The WBA has a plan. You have to see how long you need to face a super champion [Usyk]. The mandatory minimum is currently eighteen months. Therefore, that makes the business easier.”

Asked if Charr had been promised this would be the timescale for his crack at the sport’s biggest prize, Ceylan replied: “At the moment, The WBA has promised nothing to Mahmoud. He just wants to defend the title after many fights did not happen.”

A fight with Tyson Fury was on the cards in December 2022 until BT Sport stepped in and wanted a British challenger for “The Gypsy King.” This led to the unpopular choice of Fury facing Derek Chisora for a third time.

Fury or Wilder fight

On the Fury collapse, Ceylan said: “That decision came from the broadcaster of the TV deal with Fury. Another fight that didn’t happen was with Jarrell Miller [in 2023].

“This fight didn’t happen because Miller’s promoter was not serious. He never delivered what he promised for Mahmoud to sign.”

Quizzed on why they chose Pulev, Ceylan responded: “All big fights have the same problems with financing. Facing Kubrat Pulev was the best opportunity for Charr to defend his title with a beatable opponent.”

In addition, concluding with a final question on Deontay Wilder’s availability, Ceylan was pressed for whether they would consider the American a future challenger.

“No, we would not consider Deontay Wilder at this point. We had another offer. It did not happen. We have to focus on Pulev.”

