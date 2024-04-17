DAZN confirms 50% price increase two days before Fury vs Usyk

DAZN has confirmed another price increase for boxing fans with the news that a fifty percent rise is on the way from next month.

Fans in the UK are reporting receiving an email outlining the details, with prices rising from £9.99 to £14.99 just two days before Fury vs Usyk. The news came just a short time after the United States customers also began to be informed about an increase.

DAZN revealed why they needed to add more cost to fans in the email sent to all subscribers.

DAZN price rise

“We are bringing you more fights than ever before. We hope you’re enjoying our new packed schedule of over 150 fights a year, including Fury vs. Usyk [May 18] and the British blockbuster rematch – Taylor vs. Catterall [May 25].

“To continue to deliver the best year-round schedule, we’re updating our subscription pricing from May 16, 2024, onwards. If you do nothing, the new price of your 12-month contract will be £14.99/month and will take effect at the end of your current 12-month billing period. View, edit, or manage your DAZN subscription at any time within My Account.”

They added: “Additional cost to subscription may apply.”

According to fans, the price of an annual subscription goes from £99.99 to £114.99, but the average monthly bill will go up an astonishing fifty percent.

One fan said: “Another DAZN price increase, I’m out, man.”

Another US customer sympathized with the UK by saying: “Dude, join the club. We in the USA have been punished by that price point for over a year and a half, which is why I left the DAZN over a year ago. I know that doesn’t exactly fix your problem in the UK.”

A third stated: “Seeing DAZN have price hiked yet again, not surprised though the amount of sports they’ve added to the broadcasts. They have to get back all the revenue one way or another.”

The news of an increase comes on the back of complaints from UK fans over the price of Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia. The PPV broadcast will be charged at £19.99 for UK viewers.

