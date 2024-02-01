Fury vs Usyk TV distribution details, PPV price set for Feb 17

Fury vs Usyk TV details are all set for the blockbuster undisputed heavyweight championship fight on February 17 in the Middle East.

Riyadh Season announced that “Ring of Fire” will be broadcast live on DAZN worldwide.

WBC and Lineal Champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury battles it out with WBO, IBF, and WBA unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in the namely ‘Ring of Fire’ event.

The winner becomes boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in almost 25 years. The latest time was Britain’s Lennox Lewis against Evander Holyfield in 1999.

Ring of Fire

“Ring of Fire” follows two incredible once-in-a-generation fight nights – “Battle of the Baddest” in October and “Day of Reckoning’ in December. Both saw incredible numbers from around the world tune in on DAZN to watch history made.

Saudi Chairman Turki Alalshikh is delighted with DAZN’s involvement.

“Since our first Riyadh Season in 2019, the Season has developed a reputation for hosting the biggest events,” he said. “They do not come much bigger than the undisputed heavyweight title fight.

“This is history in the making, a fight the world has waited for. Now, it is a reality. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is excited to be hosting this era-defining fight.

“This will be a global spectacle. We will do everything to ensure that everyone has an experience that matches an event of this magnitude.”

Fury vs Usyk, ‘Ring of Fire’ will feature two more world championship fights at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

The event features an undercard of Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis for the vacant IBF world title. Joe Cordina will make a second defense of his IBF title when he faces Anthony Cacace.

Former light heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev remains at cruiserweight for Robin Sirwan Safar. Finally, British heavyweight star of the future Moses Itauma and 2021 Olympian David Nyika round out the bill.

Fury vs Usyk PPV price

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN, was delighted to have secured the rights, which will be shared with TNT Sports and Sky Sports in the UK.

“It is an honor for DAZN to have been chosen by Riyadh Season again as their global broadcast and distribution partner for “Ring of Fire.”

“DAZN is the undisputed home of boxing, and for this fight, we will be offering a free month’s subscription in the UK & US alongside any PPV purchase. This allows fans to enjoy an unmatched catalog of fights this spring.

“We share Riyadh Season’s ambitions and look forward to what we can achieve together.”

Fury vs Usyk is available in the United Kingdom for £24.99 on DAZN PPV, TNT Sports, and Sky Sports Box Office.

In the USA, purchasers will pay $69.99.

