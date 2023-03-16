Eddie Hearn returns to Sky as boxer exits DAZN due to app status

Twenty-four hours can be a long time in boxing, as Eddie Hearn and streaming service DAZN have proven with an unexpected announcement.

No sooner had Joshua Buatsi left DAZN and Matchroom Boxing for Sky Sports due to their “app status” and lack of eyes on his fights had DAZN made its move.

Eddie Hearn is back on Sky

DAZN Group confirmed the launch of DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland. The new channel will see the app shifted onto Sky at 429 in the sports section.

Therefore, Buatsi will be campaigning only a few clicks of the remote away from his old platform, having joined BOXXER.

DAZN 1 HD kicks off on March 23. However, the first live event will occur on April 1, with two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua spearheading the new venture.

A week before Joshua’s comeback from two losses against American Jermaine Franklin, DAZN 1 HD will begin coverage around the clock.

All major sports under license by DAZN Group will appear on the schedule, with live boxing set to be a significant part immediately.

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev discussed the move, which will help DAZN with its viewership.

Another way to watch DAZN in the UK and Ireland 🇬🇧🇮🇪 DAZN 1 HD – Channel 429 on Sky from March 23 pic.twitter.com/EphioWg404 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 16, 2023

“Getting DAZN widely distributed is a priority for us as it delivers our great and growing array of content to more and more fans,” he said.

“We have ambitious, long-term, strategic plans for the UK market. The more people get to know DAZN and what we offer, not just rights but the full range of digital, interactive, and sports entertainment we are developing, the better.”

“This launch is great news for sports fans. DAZN 1 HD will optimize exposure for the upcoming Anthony Joshua fight, ensuring it is his most hotly anticipated and accessible bout in over a decade.”

DAZN Sky Channel 429 from March 23

Customers can subscribe to DAZN HD 1 before the channel begins on March 23. Subscribers to DAZN 1 HD will also have access to the entire DAZN service via the app.

DAZN is available in the UK for £99.99 annually, £9.99 monthly on a twelve-month contract, or £19.99 on a rolling monthly contract.

A subscription also provides access to the full DAZN app and the linear channel. DAZN 1 HD can be found on Sky channel 429 from March 23.

Whether the move will be a kick in the teeth for Buatsi, who stood proudly next to new promoter Ben Shalom on Wednesday, will be interesting to know.

Hearn would probably have had that information way before Buatsi left. So whether Hearn had used it to lure Buasti to stay could be another story.

