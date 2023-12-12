WBA crowns first ‘bridgerweight’ champ – not super cruiserweight

The WBA crowned its first-ever super cruiserweight champion following the announcement of a new division earlier this month.

However, in the information sent to World Boxing News, the WBA calls the title ‘bridgerweight’ – like the WBC.

Super cruiserweight

When the 18th weight class was confirmed recently, the WBA referred to it as ‘super cruiserweight’ in a statement. Whether a mistake or not, Evgeny Tishchenko has taken the honor.

Tishchenko made history by becoming the first World Boxing Association bridgerweight champion by defeating Leon Harth this weekend at the Agenda Arena in Dubai.

The Russian fighter finished the fight in the sixth round against a veteran like Harth. He took the belt in the 200 / 224-pound weight class.

It was the first championship fight in this division. Tishchenko dominated the bout, winning every round. He got a knockdown in the second round to cruise to victory.

Harth put a lot of heart into the fight but was outclassed by the Russian boxer. He ultimately lost his chance to become champion.

Tishchenko left the ring with his record improved to 13-1. For his part, Harth now has a record of 22-6-1.

WBA Convention

The first day of the 102nd World Boxing Association (WBA) Convention will be held at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Different events will occur there until December 14.

The agenda will open at 9:00 a.m. with the organization’s General Assembly. It will be led by the president of the organization, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, along with all the members of the Executive Board in a general discussion.

At 2:00 p.m., the Championships Committee and the Ratings Committee will gather to discuss issues related to the weight divisions. This meeting will have the participation of promoters who will have the right to speak in these discussions.

Finally, in the evening, the opening ceremony will be held with the participation of all the special guests. World boxing figures will attend this convention.

The event will continue for consecutive days until next Thursday when different topics of world interest will be discussed.

Morrell Jr vs Agbeko

David Morrell Jr. will face Sena Agbeko this Saturday in Armory, Minneapolis, in defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight belt during the Premier Boxing Champions event.

Based in Minnesota, the Cuban will be the local in this fight and wants to close the year with a new defense of his black and gold belt.

The 25-year-old southpaw last fought on April 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he quickly knocked out Yamaguchi Falcao to retain his crown and remain undefeated.

Agbeko is a strong fighter on the rise and will have his first-world opportunity. The 31-year-old African wants to surprise and become the new champion, but he knows he will not have an easy challenge.

This week, the different promotional activities for the fight will take place, while on Friday, there will be the weigh-in ceremony, in which both must be at the 168 lbs. limit to be qualified for Saturday’s fight.

Morrell has nine professional victories, 8 of them by knockout, while Agbeko has a record of 28 wins, two setbacks, and 22 knockouts.

