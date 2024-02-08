Badou Jack aims to beat Tony Bellew to WBC bridgerweight shot

Three-weight king Badou Jack has set his sights on conquering a fourth weight class, putting him in direct competition with Tony Bellew.

Jack is eyeing a potential shot at WBC bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski, confirming his intentions days after Bellew.

Commenting on a Rozanski offer to replace Tyson Fury and fight ex-opponent Oleksandr Usyk recently, Bellew confirmed plans for a comeback at 41.

Rozanski stated: “I also have a green belt [like Fury], and I am ready,” offering to defend it against Usyk. Bellew fired back: “Which will soon be mine!”

However, Bellew faces competition from Jack, the first Muslim to secure a world title on Middle East ground in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Jack aims to continue on a historic journey towards his fourth world title, announced his Boxing Advisor Amer Abdallah.

Badou Jack aims to beat Tony Bellew to 224-pound title

The current WBC Cruiserweight champion in recess wants to continue his legacy by adding to his world titles at 168, 175, and 200 pounds.

“I started boxing to create a legacy, fight the best in the world while being led by my faith,” stated Badou Jack. “Since my last fight, I’ve been back in the gym preparing for my next fight.

“I’m ready for another challenge. Boxing is more than a sport. It’s a lifestyle. I’m 40 years old. But age is just a number when you live a disciplined life and care for yourself.

“I’m prepared to face anyone from cruiserweight to heavyweight. Let’s go!”

Rozanski

A seasoned pugilist with a record of facing nine world champions, Jack now eyes an unprecedented fourth-division title. The intent comes after a career-defining twelfth-round knockout victory over defending WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu in February last year.

Currently training in Dubai, the UAE resident combines veteran experience with the hunger of a rising contender.

“I’ve never felt this hungry in my career as I do now,” stated the focused Badou Jack. “I know what it takes to become great. I’m ready to close out my career with a bang.”

Abdallah added: “Beyond his talent inside the ring, Badou Jack is a genuine sporting ambassador. He’s a philanthropist dedicated to creating a positive influence globally, transcending religious and racial boundaries.

“His background and the values he embodies have resonated particularly well in the Middle East. This makes him a fighter embraced by the region.

“With the Middle East emerging as a pivotal hub for boxing, we anticipate a stellar 2024, marking another extraordinary year for Badou.”

Between Jack and Bellew, the most significant paycheck for Rozanski would undoubtedly lie in a Saudi Arabian showdown with the “The Ripper.”

