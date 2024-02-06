Tony Bellew eyes comeback for two-weight WBC title shot at 41

Ex-cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew continues to chase a two-weight world WBC title shot eight months after first revealing his interest.

“The Bomber” initially stated he would be willing to fight WBC bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski back in June. The Liverpool man followed that up this month with more goading of the Polish world ruler.

Bellew’s attempts have raised eyebrows at 41, coupled with the fact Oleksandr Usyk stopped him in his last fight five and a half years ago.

Tony Bellew wants Lukasz Rozanski

Sounding out Rozanski, Bellew originally stated: “I think you need a fight that goes past four rounds. I’m bored and don’t see anything that suggests you can do it against me! What do you think?”

Rozanski didn’t turn down the request, which prompted Bellew to give an interview this talkSPORT. He added: “I just said I’m bored and asked if he fancied going past four rounds.

“It’s not a spat. It’s someone I think I could beat. I’m not going to lie; I’m 40 years of age, and I don’t know. Getting ready for Creed 3 last year, I got in really good shape and ended up seeing a set of abs I hadn’t seen in the best part of a decade. I thought, ‘why not?’.

“To be totally honest, I couldn’t make cruiserweight again safely. I’m straight up to a point, but I could make bridge weight nice and comfortable. If I’m being honest, I think I’d absolutely pulverize him.

“I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. I’d have to go back to the gym for a little bit and spend some time there. Have I still got it? I don’t know. I’m not completely out of shape; I’ve always stayed in some type, and I don’t know.

“I don’t listen to dreamers. I’m just a kid from Liverpool. The thought of becoming a two-weight world champion and probably the oldest UK champion that I can remember would be a feat that would be great.”

After Tyson Fury got cut in sparring and delayed his fight with Oleksandr Usyk, Rozanski told the WBC he’d be willing to step in and defend the title on February 17.

WBC title comeback

He stated: “I also have a green belt [like Fury], and I am ready,” offering to defend it against Usyk.

Bellew fired back at Rozanski: “Which will soon be mine,” eluding to the fact that there may be some actual negotiations behind the scenes.

If the fight comes off, Bellew may have to travel for the fight as the chances of the clash being on Pay Per View seem remote. Bellew’s last three fights occurred on the UK platform against David Haye twice and Usyk.

Even with Eddie Hearn’s used-car-selling capabilities on fights staged in the UK, Bellew vs Rozanski would be a tough sell no matter which way you dice it.

Saudi Arabia would undoubtedly be the best option, though.

