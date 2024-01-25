Tyson Fury has been dropped seven times, ex-champ explains why

Tony Bellew has enlightened everyone on why he believes Tyson Fury has been knocked down so many times during his heavyweight career.

“The Bomber,” who was partial to a knockdown himself, responded to a viral video clip of all seven times ‘The Gypsy King’ has hit the canvas.

Fury got dropped four times by Deontay Wilder during their saga. Before that, Neven Pajkic and Steve Cunningham also laid Fury out before he became a world champion.

The final one was the most memorable of all, as it happened only last October. Former UFC titleholder Francis Ngannou put Fury on his backside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Why has Tyson Fury been dropped so many times?

But why is Tyson Fury so susceptible to being planted? – Bellew explains.

“He relaxes when he fights! Boxing is an effortless action for Tyson Fury, pointed out Bellew. “Basically, he’s at home when he’s in a boxing ring!

“This is why his recovery skills are so good; he doesn’t waste energy when in the ring. He also has a great ability to take the sting out of the punch.”

He relaxes when he fights! Boxing is an effortless action for Tyson Fury! Basically he’s at home when he’s in a boxing ring! This is why his recovery skills are so good, he doesn’t waste energy when in the ring.. He also has a great ability to take the sting outta the punch. 👏 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) January 25, 2024

There you have it. Fury gets knocked down a lot as he is too relaxed when he’s boxing. It’s such a familiar action that he merely gets complacent as a punch flies towards his chin.

Next up for Fury, luckily, is not a known puncher. However, formidable Ukrainian master Oleksandr Usyk is known as the best heavyweight boxer on the planet.

The pair duke it out for the undisputed heavyweight title on February 17 in the Middle East. The winner will emulate Lennox Lewis and become the first four-belt ruler in 25 years.

Labeled ‘Ring of Fire,’ it could be just that next month as a Pay Per View extravaganza awaits top division fans at the makeshift Kingdom Arena.

Fury will hope Usyk doesn’t make it number eight. Through 24 rounds with Fury’s rival Anthony Joshua, Usyk never managed to put the Briton on the canvas despite totally dominating both bouts.

The co-feature will see Jai Opetaia aiming to become a two-time cruiserweight champion against former opponent Mairis Briedis.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.