Tony Bellew compared to Shrek – favored to win I’m A Celebrity

Tony Bellew is favored to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, having earned comparisons to Shrek during his appearance.

“The Bomber” has gone from outside chances of winning to being the favorite after becoming involved in a bromance with fellow contestant Sam Thompson.

Tony Bellew compared to Shrek

Bellew’s constant having to deal with Thompson’s overenthusiasm for their friendship has led to the two getting labeled ‘Shrek and Donkey’ over time.

Thompson, who suffers from ADHD and cannot control his overexuberant behavior, admired Bellew before the show.

Since the former cruiserweight world champion entered late with legendary jockey Frankie Dettori, Thompson made a beeline to Bellew for a buddy-up.

It’s worked, and they have become close. However, Bellew’s attempts to control himself when Thompson goes to ten on the excitement scale have made for hilarious viewing.

None more so than when Bellew had a mosquito on his face. Thompson, who was getting carried away with the results of a task the pair had carried out together, smacked Bellew in the face to kill the insect.

He then tried to explain why he’d slapped Bellew. The reaction of the boxer and apparent need to count to ten made for the show’s best moment so far.

Sam Thompson on I’m A Celebrity

Due to their double-act, Bellew and Thompson are one and two in the betting to win the whole series.

But in recent days, there’s has been speculation that Bellew may be getting fed up with Thompson.

“Sam, I will kick your a***, you silly boy,” joked Bellew when Thompson put a leaf in his ear. Bellew thought it might be a creepy-crawly.

Fellow camp mates see it as a genuine friendship, though.

Nigel Farage stated: “It’s like an eight-year-old. They’re always looking for mischief.”

TV star Fred Sirieix responded: “I find it very funny, very entertaining. Otherwise it’d be boring.”

Replying, Nigel added: “Oh I know, but it never stops.”

Fred then added on Bellew’s patience: “Yeah, that’s great. What matters is that he’s a nice man.”

Fans are less positive about Sam’s annoyance of Bellew.

One said: “He’s [Sam’s] so getting KO’d before the end of the series.”

Another stated: ‘Tony’s face when Sam slapped him to get the mosquito yesterday at Kevs ice-cream van had me in stitches. Sam was very close to his first KO.”

A third added: “That Sam is getting a bit cheeky now with Tony.”

