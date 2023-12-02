WBO President unhappy with super cruiserweight creation

World Boxing Organization President Paco Valcarcel reacted to WBA chiefs’ creation of a new super cruiserweight division.

Valcarel, who has always worked closely with World Boxing Association counterpart Gilberto Mendoza and his later father Senior, is unhappy about it.

The WBO boss couldn’t hide his disappointment as the WBA followed the World Boxing Council’s lead.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman began the move in 2019, intending to bridge cruiserweight and heavyweight. He branded the new 200 to 224 weight class as ‘bridgerweight.’

As the WBA followed suit, Valcarcel revealed their thoughts, which look set to rule out a future of eighteen divisions for the WBO.

WBO President Blasts Super Cruiserweight

The WBA had said: “The WBA Executive Committee approved the creation of the super cruiserweight division in a vote called by the president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

“This new division will be between 200 and 224 pounds. It will be located between the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.”

In response, Valcarcel stated: “My friends, sometimes prescriptions are worse than the disease.”

He later added that boxing doesn’t need another weight class.

“Having seventeen divisions in professional boxing is more than enough.

“The junior heavyweights or cruisers [cruiserweight], from 175 to 200, is a fairly ‘colorless’ division; imagine another ‘extended cruiser.’

“The changes are not always good. Many times trying to improve, we damage the image of boxing.”

Smaller heavyweights

Valcarcel’s words have already been echoed many times by several boxing figures. However, some, especially smaller heavyweights, champion the move.

Some of those, like Mihai Nistor and Alen Babic, cannot reach the higher end of the heavyweight scale. Campaigning at bridgerweight, or super cruiserweight, allows them to win a title.

The current ruler is Lukasz Rozanski, the undefeated Polish puncher. Despite attempts to reach around 250 pounds, Rozanski is more comfortable at 220 to 222. This is the perfect weight class for him to participate in.

Deontay Wilder, who regularly scales around 210 to 220 pounds, was tipped to drop to bridgerweight at one point. However, the “Bronze Bomber” eventually ruled out the move despite once staying he’d consider fighting at cruiserweight.

Who knows what will happen in the future? But it looks doubtful that either the WBO or the IBF will follow the move.

The WBA and WBC will make more sanctioning fees. This could potentially become a factor in the future to change the WBO and IBF’s minds.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

