Tony Bellew blasted for Beterbiev ‘cheap shot,’ Conor Benn silence

Tony Bellew faced the wrath of many after ‘insinuating’ Artur Beterbiev’ getting stronger at 39’ was ‘not usually possible’ to do.

The Liverpool man also took heavy fire from fans over his stance regarding Conor Benn and the lack of condemnation of two failed drug tests.

Without calling Beterbiev an outright cheat after stopping his friend Callum Smith, Bellew was still pulled up for suggesting that all may not be what it seems with the Russian.

The chaos began when Bellew said: “Obviously, we wanna see Bivol vs Beterbiev next! It’s a great fight but please show me a fighter who has got stronger with age!

“He’s 39, and he’s getting more destructive! Physically, that’s not usually possible, but he’s doing it! Our great sport needs to be looked at like baseball was!

“He’s a beast and a fighter who is getting stronger as he gets older, which is hard to believe, but he is!

“Callum was as brave as anything! A soldier who went there and gave it everything! He faced that monster in his backyard! So frustrated because I want to say more!”

Tony Bellew faces criticism for Beterbiev view

Citing the 2006 steroid investigation into baseball and linking Beterbiev was enough for promoter Yvon Michel to bite back.

“I love you, Tony, but this is a cheap shot. You should not take on this special man!

“If you knew him, saw him trained, and understood his dedication and lifestyle, you would understand! You are too much of a gentleman to make such insinuations!”

Bellew responded: “The feeling is mutual, Yvon, and believe me, I have no issue with Artur at all.

“I have been in boxing my whole life, and never have I seen a 39-year-old man get stronger and more destructive! You have to understand he’s defying Father Time, and no one knows how.”

That wasn’t the end of the furor despite Michel leaving it there. Fans then blasted Bellew for even mentioning Beterbiev alongside potential wrongdoing.

Despite an ‘atypical finding’ that Bellew’s friend Eddie Hearn made into a big deal during fight week, Beterbiev has never tested positive for any banned substance.

Conor Benn and Dillian Whyte silence

However, Bellew’s friend Conor Benn tested positive twice for the same drug in two separate tests. The British Boxing Board of Control has since refused to license Benn due to a lack of explanation.

They clarified that Benn is not cleared to fight in the UK. Bellew has never offered any condemnation of Benn or fellow Matchroom fighter Dillian Whyte when he tested positive for the third time as a rematch with Anthony Joshua collapsed.

This was pointed out to Bellew in no uncertain terms.

One commenter said: “Tony Bellew insinuating Beterbiev is a drug cheat. Yet has never said a word against Conor Benn.

“The fact is Callum Smith was an easy night’s work for Beterbiev. Smith got beaten by Ryder and never threw a punch at Canelo. He’s an overrated Liverpool hype job. He’s never beaten anyone.”

Another added: “Where was the same energy for Conor Benn and Dillian Whyte’s B sample, you clown.”

A third stated: “You’re such a hypocrite when it comes to drug cheats Tony. Canelo fails = Needs a lifetime ban. Conor fails twice = [He’s a] Matchroom fighter [it] doesn’t count. Beterbiev never failed a test in his career = he’s a cheat.”

Showing evidence of the Beterbiev musings and past praising of Benn, a fourth reminded Bellew: This is how you defend a drug cheat pal now accusing a clean athlete in Artur Beterbiev of cheating.”

