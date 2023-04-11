Boxing News: Shields vs Gabriels 2, Rozanski vs Babic, Khalil Coe

World Boxing News provides updates on Claressa Shields, the WBC bridgerweight title, and a heavyweight prospect’s latest victory.

Superstar Shields will defend her undisputed middleweight title on June 3 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, against Costa Rican Hanna Gabriels, in an enticing rematch DAZN will broadcast.

Shields vs Gabriels 2

This will be Shields’s first fight in the United States since 2021. The last time, she became the undisputed super-welterweight champion by defeating Marie-Eve Dicaire in her hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Gabriels is the only fighter to have knocked down Shields during her career, sending her to the canvas in the first round of a fight Claressa ultimately won unanimously.

Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs), 40, won her next three fights after losing to Shields and capturing the WBC heavyweight title.

Shields, 28, last fought in October at London’s O2 Arena, where she defeated Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision for the undisputed middleweight title. The win avenged Shields’ only boxing loss during her amateur career. Her pro record is 13-0, 2 Ko’s.

Rozanski vs Babic

On April 22 at the G2Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski (14-0) and Croatian Alen “The Savage” Babic (11-0) will clash for the vacant World Boxing Council Bridgerweight title.

Rozanski has been waiting for his opportunity for a long time, as he was all set to fight then-champion Oscar Rivas in Colombia. A matchup that was postponed several times and ultimately canceled. His last fight dates back to May 30, 2021, when he defeated Artur Szpilka with a first-round knockout.

As for “The Savage” Babic, he has been active since his pro debut in 2019 and is very popular among fans for his aggressive all-action style.

BOXXER will present the card with Knockout Promotions and broadcast it on Sky Sports.

Boxing News – Khalil Coe

Light Heavyweight prospect Khalil “Big Steppa” Coe was impressive in taking out James Quiter in round three of their six-round bout at The Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

Coe was dominant early, putting Quiter down with a left hook in the opening frame. Coe showed the skills that propelled him to become a National Golden Gloves Champion.

He finally closed the show in style as he put Quiter down for a second time. The bout was stopped at 1:31 of the third stanza.

With the win, Coe of Flemington, New Jersey, raises his mark to 5-0-1. Quiter of Chicago is 6-2-1.

Coe is managed by Split-T Management and Keith Connolly and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.