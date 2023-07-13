Boxing News: Rolly Romero order / Usyk vs Dubois face-off

Boxing News: Rolly Romero learns who his first challenger will be as Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois go face-to-face ahead of their world title fight.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has called for a Purse bid to grant the promotional rights of super lightweight world title fight between champion Rolando Romero and challenger Ohara Davies on July 24, in Panama City, Panama.

The event will be held at the pioneer organization’s office and will be directed by the Committee’s vice-president, Julio Thyme.

Romero won the belt against Ismael Barroso last May 13, in Las Vegas. He now he must face Davies as ordered by a resolution issued by the WBA prior to his coronation.

The minimum amount to win the rights to promote the fight is US $ 110,000.00. While the purse split will be 75% for the champion Romero.

The remaining 25% will go to the challenger Davies.

Both parties were notified of the Bid on Tuesday, July 11. The teams of both fighters are aware of the procedure that will take place.

Boxing News – Usyk vs Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois were face to face for the first time this Monday. They presented their World Boxing Association (WBA) mandatory fight next August 26, to be held at the Tarczynski Arena, in Woroclaw, Poland.

Both took part in the official press conference and then did a one-on-one on the arena lawn. They posed for the cameras and warmed up a bit for the fight coming up next month.

Usyk is happy to get back in the ring and defend his WBA belt, in addition to the IBF and WBO belts, all in his possession. The Ukrainian is aiming to remain the champion and has already started working hard ahead of this fight.

Dubois talked about his knee injury and assured that he is at 100% after going through a rehab process during these months. He knows that he will need a fully healthy leg against an opponent like Usyk.

The champion tends to move around a lot, so full recovery is key to his aspirations.

Usyk comes into this fight undefeated after 20 professional fights, with 13 wins by knockout. Dubois has a record of 19 wins, 1 loss and 18 knockouts.

