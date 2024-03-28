Rolly Romero eyes move to welterweight ‘135 killed me’

Rolly Romero aims to move up to welterweight once he’s finished business at 140 pounds, followed by a torrid time at 135 pounds.

The outspoken Las Vegas native heads into his clash with Isaac Cruz, knowing a big performance this weekend opens many doors.

Romero plans to seize the opportunity and wants to put in the Mexican from the first bell.

Rolly Romero ready for Isaac Cruz

“Cruz takes punches because he has to. It’s because he has no other option in his game. This fight is going to be an explosion and a Mexican slugfest. I’m going to beat him at his own game.

“Isaac Cruz is a small guy. He was big the other day. He looks a little smaller now. Anyone can think about setting a fast pace until they get punched in the face by me.”

“Cruz is the first fighter I don’t have to go and chase. It is going to be a lot of fun. I don’t have to set any traps. He sets himself up for them.”

“I think I’m a different Rolly in every fight. I learn a lot every camp I’m in. Ismael Salas is a tremendous trainer who trained me before I went pro, so I feel I’m back home.

“My strength and conditioning coach has had me do a lot of explosive work, and honestly, I hate every single second of working with him, but it’s what I need. I already hit hard, and now it will be more of an explosion on fight night.”

He added: “I am blessed to be fighting in my hometown, and I can’t wait for Saturday night for the bell to finally ring.

“I was killing myself badly to make 135 pounds. It had been like that for a good minute. This weight is great for me, but I also want to move up to 147 pounds. That is where all of the fun is.

“I’ll do whatever. I’m not ducking anybody. I’ll go after anyone.”

Pitbull

Cruz stated at the media call in Las Vegas: “This is a very big and important second chance at a world title for me. I’m not going to come out with my hands tied. I’m ready to throw. I am prepared for whatever he wants to do.

“This is perhaps the best training camp I have had in my career. That is all due to the work I have put in with my Dad and the whole staff that have been here supporting me all the way.

“I don’t feel any pressure. Pressure means nothing to me. I am here to be a world champion. Period.”

Cruz gets that chance on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Read all articles by WBN and learn more about an experienced and trusted source in the sport.

Follow World Boxing on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.