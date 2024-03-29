Tszyu vs Fundora / Romero vs Cruz final press conference

Fighters competing on the stacked, inaugural PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video featuring four world title fights went face-to-face on Thursday at the final press conference before they enter the ring this Saturday, March 30, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference featured rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu and all-action contender Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora, who meet for Tszyu’s WBO title and the vacant WBC 154-pound world title in the main event, plus 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, who square off in the co-main event.

Also participating in Thursday’s event was WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and No. 1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa, who duel in a 12-round attraction, plus WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio César Martínez and unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova, who duel in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In addition, fighters stepping into the ring for PBC on Prime Video action beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT faced off ahead of their respective matchups that stream live via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime Membership or purchase of the PPV. The live-streaming presentation will be topped by rising middleweight Elijah García taking on contender Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis in a 10-round attraction, while super welterweight contenders Serhii Bohachuk and Brian Mendoza open the action in a battle for the Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title.

Here is what the fighters had to say on Thursday:

TIM TSZYU

“We’re finally here. It’s been a long road, but I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life. Everything I’ve done has led to this point.

“The show goes on and destiny awaits. Saturday night we get to fight for the belts. It’s all about collecting belts and collecting legacy. We’re going to show that the Tszyu name is the greatest boxing family of all time.

“Every moment has led to this. In 2009 I came here to watch Manny Pacquiao fight Miguel Cotto and it was in my brain that this was where I wanted to be. Now I see Miguel Cotto sitting right here and it’s unbelievable.

“He’s coming in for the brawl. He’s good at what he does and it’s all about eliminating what he does and showing what he’s not good at.

“This is step one to where I want to be. There’s plenty of big super fights to be made in the near future.”

SEBASTIAN FUNDORA

“I expect the best from Tim Tszyu. This is the best fight you can make in the division. He’s number one right now and we’ll crown a new champion on Saturday night.

“I always look at myself as the underdog. Now It’s just time to prove again what we’re made of. I’m so thankful to fight for my dream on Saturday night.”

ROLANDO ROMERO

“Everybody thinks this is gonna be a difficult fight, but I think this is gonna be an easy fight. He’s gonna run right into something, because he’s stupid.

“He’s gonna throw and throw and throw again. He does the same stuff over and over again. I’m ready for it.

“This is a great opportunity that I’ve been given. I’m already champion though, I didn’t need this fight. He’s the one who has to take advantage.

“I wanted this fight because it’ll be fun for the fans. This is a fight the fans have been asking for and I’m doing everyone a favor by giving it to them. Make sure you tune in.

“I feel like I’m back at home training with Ismael Salas. He’s had a big influence on me throughout my whole career really.

“I’m not giving you the belt, but I can give you the chihuahua chain after the fight.”

ISAAC CRUZ

“I have learned a lot from my recent fights. I know that I don’t want to leave it up to the judges. I’m in great shape and ready to throw hard punches from round one through round 12.

“If he thinks I’m stupid, then he’s even stupider. If he thinks I’m just gonna lay down, he’s very mistaken. He’s gonna realize it on Saturday night.

“I’ve trained so hard to represent the Mexican people on Saturday night. I always fight to make them proud and this will be no different.

“Rolly was talking trash during the face off, but his bark is far stronger than his bite. I just want to hit him repeatedly in the face when the time comes.

“I’m here to wipe Rolly’s smile off his face and take his belt. That’s it. Isaac Cruz is going to be the new world champion.”

ERISLANDY LARA

“I’m thankful to everyone who made this fight possible. I’m ready to go, I’m pumped up and I’m ready to give everyone a great fight. The time for talking is over.

“I prove my worth inside of the ring and Zerafa will see that on Saturday night. I’m excited to be back, because I feel ready and strong.

“I’m gonna work hard in the ring and I feel like I’m gonna knock him out. I think it’s gonna happen before the sixth round.”

MICHAEL ZERAFA

“Saturday night ends with me as the new WBA world champion. Mark my words.

“Hopefully we’re coming back to Australia with three world titles, one for myself and two for Tim. Now it’s time to do it.

“Having Nonito Donaire in my corner for this fight has been huge. He’s a legendary fighter and there’s a lot to learn from him. I’m here to take what’s rightfully mine. I’ve been ready for this fight for so long.

“This is a huge night for Australia. We’re putting a small country on the big map and we’re taking over starting Saturday night.”

JULIO CESAR MARTINEZ

“I’m really thrilled to be back after a couple setbacks. In the end, it’s all about what happens inside of the ring on Saturday.

“I’m ready to face anybody at any time. I say it all the time and I mean it. Everyone will see what I mean on Saturday night.

“I want to give the fans a great fight. I’m coming out one thousand percent ready and it’s going to be fireworks.

“I’m so excited and motivated for this fight. Like I always say, we are here to come after everything, with no fear.”

ANGELINO CORDOVA

“I’m really happy and excited to be part of this event. I hope that everything turns out well and everyone enjoys this great card.

“I’ve been picturing the moment of becoming world champion for a long time. I can’t wait until that moment comes and I can make my country proud.

“I don’t need to make a prediction, but you will see sparks fly when that bell rings on Saturday night.

“Whatever Martinez brings, I’ll be ready. I’m very confident in myself and all of the training we’ve done for this fight.”

ELIJAH GARCIA

“We’re gonna have a great night of fights on Saturday. I have a lot on my plate right now with Davis. He’s experienced and dangerous. If I’m not prepared, he will win. So I’m going to be ready to perform at my highest level and take it from there.

“I don’t really feel pressure to be honest. Last year was a great year, but now it’s a new year. We got great experience that will help me going forward. It’s all about performing right and listening to my corner.

“This is a really big fight for me. Davis is a dog. He doesn’t quit. He’s for real. He has nothing to lose right now, so I knew that I had to give 100% in training.

“This is going to be another big fight for me.”

KYRONE DAVIS

“We flew out here to make a point and win on Saturday. I trained hard. This isn’t a fight where I had two weeks-notice or saved the show. This is a fight where I can show everyone who I am.

“Being the underdog doesn’t matter to me. No one can fight the fight but me and him. What other people think doesn’t matter.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of things come together for me on Saturday night. I’ll get in there and fight with anybody, but I really had time in this training camp to prepare. He’s gonna feel it.

“Garcia is a great fighter and I appreciate him taking this fight. Show up on Saturday and watch us show out.

“A win on Saturday puts me in position for a world title shot and that’s what we’re looking for.”

SERHII BOHACHUK

“I’m very happy to be here for a big show. I’m going to show my fans and everyone in the world a great fight. I can’t wait for Saturday night.

“Brian is a good fighter with good experience. This is a big fight for my career. I’m only focused on the fight in front of me.

“I’ve gained a great deal of experience in recent years. I’m 100% ready. My loss was not a loss, it was just experience. I’m a smarter fighter now and I’m ready for all of the big fights.

“I’m going to show on Saturday everything I can do. My time is coming. This is going to be a great fight.”

BRIAN MENDOZA

“Hard work is what got me here and I’m so thankful to be in this position. I was getting ready for a fight when the call came. We’re always grinding. Once I got the call, there was no hesitation.

“I think Tszyu and Bohachuk are similar in some ways, but Tszyu is more polished. I gained a lot of experience fighting Tszyu and I’m going to keep going after the best.

“I have no doubt that my conditioning is going to be there, so I’m ready to turn it up in the ring on Saturday. I’m an underdog again and everyone knows how I fight when I have a chip on my shoulder.

“I’m still number two in the division behind Tim Tszyu and I want to show why on Saturday night. Make sure you tune in.”

