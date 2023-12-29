Rolly Romero misses Ryan Garcia boat after d*ck s*ck u-turn

Rolly Romero has been left disappointed after confirming he wants to fight Ryan Garcia following a series of vacations.

Romero promised the fans he’d try to make a fight with Garcia despite previously dismissing the notion of a return to boxing.

The WBA super lightweight champion stated he was too busy receiving pleasure from females to consider sharing the ring with ‘sweaty dudes.’

He told FightHub TV in a stark interview: “I haven’t even thought about getting back in the ring yet. You have to look at it from my perspective.

“Starve to death, getting punched in the face, being in the gym with sweaty dudes, or being on a tropical island getting my d*ck sucked by two girls at the same time. What sounds better to you?”

‘Rolly’ added: “I’m just enjoying my vacations. I don’t give a f*ck about getting back in the ring anytime soon.”

Garcia vs Romero

Before that statement, Garcia had wanted to begin talks with Romero’s people when the 140-pound titleholder was enjoying time away. Rather than halting his merriment to discuss the fight, Romero turned down Garcia.

“Boxing doesn’t deserve me. Boxing, don’t give a f*ck about me. Boxing can wait.”

“King Ry” then moved on to Devin Haney, and serious discussions got underway for what would be a super-fight on Pay Per View.

Upon learning that Garcia had other plans, Romero popped up after the train left the station.

“I’ve spent enough time away from boxing. It’s time to make the biggest PPV event of 2024. Ryan Garcia, let’s give the fans what they want. They’ve been begging for this for years,” he declared.

Romero faced questions from fans about his timing. They asked whether he was only saying that as he knew Garcia was intent on facing Haney.

They also questioned why Romero wasn’t receptive to Garcia’s advances beforehand.

Ryan Garcia wants Devin Haney

Garcia then responded to Romero himself. He said: “I’m sorry, Rollies [sic]. You and your team work way too slowly. You were way too indecisive. I didn’t know if you wanted to box or vacation.”

The Golden Boy star added: “Devin Haney and I are in negotiations, so respect that. I’m not entertaining anything. Thanks.”

Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis – who was given the name Abdul Wahid after converting to Islam, alluded to a potential rematch with Garcia during the process.

“Do you want me to beat your a** again? Because it was easier than taking candy from a baby.”

However, Davis vs Romero II and Garcia vs Romero are both off the menu. Garcia is focused on Haney, and the sport is excited at the prospect of the encounter in the first half of 2022.

