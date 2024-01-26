Tszyu vs Thurman is on, but Al Haymon denied world title sanction

Premier Boxing Champions returns to the ring following the demise of Showtime, with Al Haymon unveiling Tszyu vs Thurman as his kick-off Pay Per View.

The event was confirmed on Thursday in conjunction with a new deal secured to broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Tszyu vs Thurman denied WBO sanction

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the contest. Ex-world ruler Keith Thurman was denied WBO sanction to challenge Tim Tszyu for his super welterweight crown.

It’s a blow for Haymon, who aimed to begin with a world championship double-header in a Prime Video bonanza. Now, only one of the two main events will be for a belt, as Tszyu vs Thurman occurs at an agreed non-title weight of 155 pounds.

In the co-feature, Rolly Romero and Mexican star Isaac Cruz meet for the WBA super-lightweight crown. The deal follows mass confusion over an agreement with Ryan Garcia.

Negotiations collapsed as Romero claimed Garcia and his team messed him around.

Haymon starts his new venture on Saturday, March 30, in the inaugural PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Pay Per View will also see WBA Middleweight champion Erislandy Lara defend his belt against mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa.

Also on the bill, super welterweight Sebastian Fundora collides with Serhii Bohachuk in the opener.

Tom Brown of TGB Promotions expects a big night of boxing.

‘Fan-friendly’

“This first show with PBC on Prime Video is jam-packed with fan-friendly matchups,” said Brown. “March 30 features stars who are established as the best of their generation and new stars looking to make a claim to lead the next generation of champions.

“Keith Thurman vs. Tim Tszyu gives each fighter a chance to debut in 2024 with a statement. Meanwhile, ‘Rolly’ Romero and ‘Pitbull’ Cruz can skyrocket their ascending stock by emerging victorious.

“With two more clashes rounding out the PPV, this is another night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You’ll want to stay glued to your seat for it.”

George Rose, CEO of No Limit Boxing, added: “This is a historic event and puts the Tszyu name right back at the pinnacle of boxing where it belongs.

“Tim only wanted the big names, legacy fights, and Keith Thurman is precisely that. It doesn’t end well for Thurman, though, as the world will realize Tim Tszyu is about to take over the sport.

“Thank you, Premier Boxing Champions, TGB Promotions, and Prime Video, for what will be an incredible night of boxing.”

In December, PBC Pay-Per-View joined Prime Video for a landmark, multiyear rights agreement with the streaming service.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans can continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets.

Ticketing information will be announced shortly. TGB Promotions promote the event. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.

