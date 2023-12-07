Al Haymon confirms first PBC on Amazon Prime Video PPV date

Al Haymon’s new Premier Boxing Champions partnership with Amazon Prime Video will hit the ground running in the next few months.

The boxing guru has confirmed that the first televised live Pay Per View event will occur in the spring.

Al Haymon’s first Prime PPV date

“Prime Video will distribute PBC’s industry-leading pay-per-view (PPV) events in the US, with the first event anticipated for March 2024,” said the PBC agreement details. “PBC PPV fights will be available for all viewers to purchase, regardless of Prime membership.

“In the US and select countries, Prime Video will exclusively stream a PBC Championship Boxing series of events, showcasing top matchups among boxing’s current and rising stars.”

The information continued by stating that details on specific cards, dates, and locations will be announced later.

Gervonta Davis would be a frontrunner to headline the first significant event, having sold over one million PPVs alongside Ryan Garcia in April.

“Tank” is looking for a return around the same timeframe and could make the first defense of the WBA lightweight title he now possesses outright.

Following Devin Haney’s decision to vacate his 135-pound belts, Davis takes the mantle as the default WBA ‘Regular’ Champion.

That’s despite the Baltimore man stating he didn’t want to be elevated by the World Boxing Association.

PBC of Prime Video

In addition to the live PBC events, Prime Video will continue to grow its Original sports content offerings. This will include behind-the-scenes PBC docuseries, live weigh-ins, and on-demand access to previous events, highlights, archival footage, and more.

PBC features over 150 active fighters across various weight divisions, including top contenders and current world champions.

Since its debut in 2015, PBC has presented the biggest mega-events in the sport of boxing, including 2023 blockbusters David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, and Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.

The addition of a world-class sports property like PBC is another one of the many benefits of Prime. The streaming service provides unparalleled savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Fans can watch PBC live at home or across hundreds of compatible devices. They can stream from the web or use the Prime Video app. It works on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs.

For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

