‘Classless’ Oscar De La Hoya burned over concussed Rolly taunt

Oscar De La Hoya stepped into the firing line when posting a video laughing at Rolly Romero’s defeat to Isaac Cruz in Las Vegas.

The Golden Boy boss released his hysterics moments after Cruz stopped Romero with a devasting blow. In the process, Romero dropped his WBA 140-pound title.

But at that time, Romero gave a worrying interview post-fight, and it wasn’t known if he was fully okay. Rival Leonard Ellerbe laid into De La Hoya and co-promoter Bernard Hopkins for kicking his fighter Romero while he was down.

Oscar De La Hoya burned for Rolly video

“Wow, Rolly is okay, but what if he wasn’t and something tragic happened? Classless behavior from two Hall of Fame fighters and promoters, especially immediately after a fight, in my opinion. Props again to Isaac Cruz and his team on a terrific performance,” said Ellerbe.

“When you talk s***, you have to eat humble pie. I talked big s*** about Cruz getting clipped, but I was wrong. My guy gave his all and lost, but more importantly, he’s okay. It’s part of the game. I talk s*** about Hearn all the time – but to his credit – he would never do any s*** like that.

“We all talk s*** to build fights up, but again, they don’t know if he was okay afterward. They don’t know if everything checked out okay afterward or if the young man went to the hospital. I was surprised at Nard [Hopkins], not at Oscar at all. Karma is a b****.”

Concussed Romero

Comments over Romero’s post-fight interview caused concern as he seemed disorientated when speaking directly after being clobbered.

“It is absolutely disgusting for the fans to boo him. It’s BS they even interviewed a man who was clearly concussed,” said a fan. “When are we going to stop interviewing concussed and clearly dazed fighters?”

De La Hoya has been undeterred by Ellerbe’s criticism, though. The former pound-for-pound king released another video later for a second dose.

“Rollies, you dumb***, getting knocked out. Focus on your opponent instead of focusing on me,” said De La Hoya in further goading. “All other fighters learn from Rollies. Don’t talk s*** about promoters. There are only three of us in the world.”

Romero’s career is on the downside due to a knockout to Gervonta Davis, followed by a controversial win over Ismael Barroso. The Cruz knockout should see Romero switching from his usual heel stance if he wants to gain any sympathy for his current plight.

