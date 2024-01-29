Rolly Romero labels ‘Pitbull’ a ‘chihuahua’ after Ryan Garcia mess

Rolly Romero finally has someone else to insult after a messy situation with Ryan Garcia came crashing down over the last fortnight.

Romero was due to face Garcia in a massive Pay Per View clash, only for talks to break down publicly. After confirming his new opponent, Romero branded himself a ‘superstar’ and Isaac Cruz a ‘chihuahua’ ahead of the first defense of his WBA super lightweight title.

‘Sign up for KOs’ faces ‘Pitbull’ in a twelve-round match-up on March 30. He goes up against the top lightweight contender, who debuted at 140 pounds.

The outspoken Las Vegas native hopes to please fans with a championship-winning performance on Al Haymon’s introduction to Amazon Prime Video. Romer vs Cruz occurs in the PBC night’s co-main event bout to Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman.

Rolly Romero

Part of the Mayweather Promotions stable, Rolando Romero is known for his brash talk. He undoubtedly backs that up with power in both hands. He also boasts an exciting, unique style that makes him a must-see whenever he steps between the ropes.

The 28-year-old became a world champion in his last outing from a one-loss run after his professional debut.

He controversially stopped Ismael Barroso in round nine to win the title in May. The win took place at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

It was Romero’s first return to the ring since a May 2022 defeat against three-division champion Gervonta Davis.

Before the Davis fight, the Las Vegas resident Romero won an interim title in August 2020 by earning a close but unanimous decision over then-unbeaten Jackson Marinez.

Discussing his plans for the showdown, Romero couldn’t resist a dig at Cruz.

“This is gonna be Rolly versus the Chihuahua in the ring on March 30,” said Romero. “I’m going to stay world champ and be the first superstar on Prime Video.

“Just make sure you buy tickets or tune in on Pay Per View. Don’t miss this one.”

Isaac Cruz

Cruz is one of the most exciting fighters in boxing. The 25-year-old has racked up three consecutive victories. Like Romero, he also lost against undefeated superstar Gervonta Davis, this time in December 2021.

A native of Mexico City, Cruz shot up the lightweight rankings in 2020, announcing his presence with an electrifying first-round knockout over veteran Diego Magdaleno in October.

He added dominant decisions over Francisco Vargas and Jose Matias Romero.

After stopping former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in April 2022 and veteran contender Eduardo Ramirez in September 2022, Cruz returned this past July.

He turned away the previously unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera by decision.

Cruz said of his test against Rolly: “I’m very happy and extremely motivated to have this opportunity to fight for the world title.

“I’ve worked extremely hard to earn this shot. I’ve tried to fight other big names, but ‘Rolly’ was the only one to step up and accept the challenge.

“He’s got power and courage and comes to knock you out. That’s going to make this a great fight on March 30.

“I’m thankful to my promoter, Manny Pacquiao, and my whole team for helping secure this fight for me. I will leave the ring as world champion on March 30.”

