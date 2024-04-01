Judge controversy explodes as Floyd Mayweather backs Rolly

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather backed fallen champion Rolly Romero to come back following a second knockout defeat in three fights.

Mayweather offered words of encouragement as Romero attempted to pick himself up again after a high-profile stoppage loss.

Floyd Mayweather backs Rolly Romero

The five-weight world ruler said: “Hold your head up high! I’m incredibly proud of you for achieving the remarkable feat of becoming a 2-time world champion in less than 18 fights, all without any prior amateur background, and in just 14 years of total fighting experience.

“In this journey we call life, you’ll win and lose; that’s the game. But in life, we all face losses, including myself. So remember, when people try to knock you down, don’t let it keep you there. Get back up, stay true to yourself, and acknowledge just how much you’ve accomplished.”

In another twist, the scorecards for Romero’s WBA title dethroning against Isaac Cruz threw up considerable controversy. Judge Chris Flores has come under the spotlight for having Romero up at the time of the ending.

Flores, a veteran official of over 450 bouts, somehow had Romero up 66-65 when the final bell tolled in the eighth round. That’s despite Cruz dominating most of the bout with everyone but Flores.

Chris Flores judging controversy

Around ringside, fellow totalers Max DeLuca and Patricia Jarman saw it 69-93 and 68-64 in favor of Cruz, leading to calls for Flores to explain his card.

How Romero could be up by a point when dropped in the first and deducted a point seems improbable at best.

But there it was scribbled in blue as World Boxing News was sent the official scorecards from the clash. Flores got the first round correct at 10-8 but gave every round to Romero until the seventh in a stunning turn of events.

Floyd Mayweather’s former fighter, Ishe Smith, was among those calling for answers.

“Whatever judge had Rolly up needs to be banned from boxing,” said Smith. Hasim Rahman Jr. echoed that sentiment. “Whatever judge had Rolly winning needs to be forcefully retired,” said the heavyweight.

Caleb Truax, another ex-world champion,” couldn’t help but laugh about the card, which seems to typify boxing right now.

“One judge had Rolly up at the time of the stoppage. Boxing, man,” sighed Truax.

Shawn Porter was more interested in Rolly’s demeanor after the fight. Romero could barely answer questions as he almost got into an argument on camera.

“They should not be interviewing Rolly,” pointed out Porter.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.