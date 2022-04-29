WBA stage super lightweight bid, World Boxing Council say they’re next

April 29th, 2022

Despite the WBA holding a purse bid, World Boxing Council chiefs revealed that they should be next in line to stage a mandatory super-lightweight title fight.

The farce transpired over the last few weeks as contenders get lined up for a crack at the championships that should be in Jack Catterall’s possession.

However, despite the WBA ruling and a WBC follow-up, all the straps will likely become vacant in the coming weeks.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL

Releasing their intentions, the WBC said: “As per prior communications and with the agreement which all four presidents (WBC-WBO-IBF-WBA) confirmed in the meeting held in Puerto Rico, the WBC mandatory defense is next, followed by the IBF.

“The WBC is hereby advising of the beginning of the free negotiations period for the mandatory title defense versus Jose Zepeda.

“If no agreement is reached, the WBC will conduct a purse bid on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022.”

The WBA had stated: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the mandatory bout.

“In a communication sent to both parties, the pioneer organization notified them they would have 30 days to negotiate. This will start on March 8.

“Rule C.13 Fighting Limitations states that the champion cannot defend against an opponent other than the mandatory challenger. This has to happen within 60 days after the expiration of his mandatory defense period.

“If no agreement is reached or if either party is unwilling to negotiate, the WBA Championships Committee may call for a purse bid for the fight.”

WBA

They confirmed promoter Tom Brown won the purse bid that now becomes void.

“TGB Promotions won the purse bid to promote the World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight championship bout.

“On Friday, April 22, the bidding for the mandatory bout of the pioneer organization took place. TGB won with a bid of US$ 200,000.00.

“The American company representing the challenger won the right to organize the fight. July 16 in Las Vegas was the only option given by the winning promoter of the fight.

“They will now have 20 (May 12) to send the signed contracts. The fight must take place between June 6 and July 21.”

Dominican Alberto Puello is likely to face another contender for the vacant strap on the dates given by Brown’s company.

Catterall, who should have all four belts, hasn’t got a look-in since being robbed of his greatest night.

