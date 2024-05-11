The Boots fit: Jaron Ennis proves to be a star in Philadelphia

Jaron Ennis has proven to be a big draw in Philadelphia after sealing a home title defense against Cody Crowley on July 13.

‘Boots’ saw tickets fly for the homecoming defense of Ennis at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, July 13, live worldwide on DAZN following his signing with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Ennis fights at home for the first time as a world champion and for the first time in six years. Fans snapped up pre-sale tickets on Thursday before the general sale tickets followed suit.

Ennis cannot wait to entertain his home fans, and he has just over two months to go until fight night.

“I’m excited for my homecoming, especially being the first to fight at the Wells Fargo Center, the biggest arena in Philly,” said Ennis. “I can’t wait to show out and perform a beautiful, dominating, crushing performance in front of my family, friends, and supporters while defending and retaining my IBF title spectacularly. I’m ready to step on any and everybody that’s in my way!”

On his challenger, Ennis added: “You know, he’s definitely a good fighter and a tough guy. But on July 13, it will get nasty, and I’m telling you that now. I’m going to put on a beautiful show, and I’m going to look good. We’re going to do it in a knockout fashion.

“He’s got to get in that ring, and it will get nasty. Keep talking, and he’s going to get the worst beating of his life. I promise you that. We can make a bet. You’re in my city. It’s going to get nasty, man.

“Look, I’m glad you accepted the fight—July 13 at the Wells Fargo Center. I’m very excited. It’s the first big fight here. It’s a blessing. I’m glad I’m going to be able to be here and put on a show. I want to look good and retain my belt in a beautiful, knockout fashion in front of my friends, family, and supporters.”

Ennis stated whether he feels any burden on his shoulders: “There’s really no pressure on me. I’ve been in this game since I was a baby. There’s no pressure. It’s normal for me. My brother has been at the top. I’ve seen all this stuff before. This is like being at home in my house right now. It’s natural for me, and it’s normal.

“On fight night, I can’t wait. He [Crowley] is under more pressure than me. I’ll tell you that right now. He will have 20,000 fans against him, which puts way more pressure on him than me. Being here will be like sitting at home with my feet up.

Asked about the huge fights that can happen after Crowley, Ennis responded: “My main focus right now is Cody Crowley. My eyes are on him. After this? It’s definitely undisputed for sure. I want to go and collect all the rest of the belts, then go up to 154 and do the same thing there.

“By the time I fight on July 13, it will be a year. Everybody’s missed me. I’m the best. I’m the best at this game, the most exciting in it, and the fans love to see knockouts, so of course they’re going to come out to see me. For sure. They’re going to come and see me put on a show, beat him up, beat him down, then get the knockout.

“I want to thank Cody for coming out to fight. I appreciate that. But I’m sorry it had to be you. July 13, we’re taking him to the church. Philly, you in?”

They definitely are.

