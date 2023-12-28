WBC would approve Deontay Wilder for two-weight title chance

Deontay Wilder has a serious chance of becoming a two-weight world champion after losing for the third time in his career.

The American was dominated by Joseph Parker in Saudia Arabia. He lost every round of twelve and landed only 39 punches on the night.

Parker nullified any plan Wilder had following long layoffs between fights for the ex-WBC heavyweight champion.

Deontay Wilder still has heavyweight plans

Wilder is adamant he can still become a two-time ruler at the weight despite the obvious opportunity to drop to the bridgerweight division.

“I’ve got to find my killer instinct back. I’m too at peace; I’m too happy. When I had that dog in me, nobody had a chance. I will be a two-time heavyweight world champion,” Wilder told 78SPORTSTV.

Weighing only 213 pounds for Parker, Wilder was eleven pounds below the bridgerweight benchmark. He could immediately enter the rankings at 224 pounds and be ranked highly.

Due to his standing with the World Boxing Council, World Boxing News understands that Wilder could even be rated as number one if he ever decides on a drop in weight.

He previously ruled out fighting at ‘super cruiserweight,’ but that was before he lost three times in his last four bouts.

“The Bronze Bomber” has a hard time against any bulkier heavyweights who use the right tactics. Therefore, his world champion fixation could eventually see Wilder swallow his pride and move down.

Bridgerweight

If he ever did, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman would undoubtedly rate the huge puncher in position to immediately challenge for the belt.

For now, Wilder still believes he can compete in the top division. He wants Anthony Joshua to face him despite the defeats to save the considerable earnings lost against Parker.

“I want to give the fans what they want to see,” Wilder added before having a dig at Joshua’s career. “There’s a difference between being born a champion and when you’re made one.

“When you’ve been made one, you’re very selective in who you pick. You navigate carefully through the jungle.

“When you’re born the King, you don’t give because you’re the King. I’m a born King. He’s [Joshua] a made King, and if not, it [the fight] would have happened.”

The current bridgerweight champion is Lukas Rozanski. The undefeated Pole would still be a tricky proposition for Wilder in current form.

However, Wilder will never lose his punch power. This means he’d always have a chance of securing further legacy as a two-weight boxing world ruler.

It all comes down to pride.

