Exclusive: Texas regulator explains Mike Tyson vs Paul rules

World Boxing News has been given the exclusive rules to the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight set for July 20 in Dallas, Texas.

Tyson and Paul collide this summer in a Netflix extravaganza that will be broadcast to over 250 million viewers. The prominent bone of contention has been the rules accompanying Paul’s attempt to down a heavyweight boxing legend.

WBN asked Tela Mange, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation spokesperson, for an update. The responses were clear that Tyson is eligible for a professional license despite his 57 years. Tyson will be 31 years older than Paul when the pair trade blows.

Paul vs. Tyson Rules

“Hi, Phil,” began Tela. “Our Combative Sports staff evaluate numerous factors to determine if an event can be held in a manner that is safe for both contestants and in compliance with Department laws and rules. When evaluating whether a particular bout is appropriate, staff consider each contestant’s age and additional information related to their prior bout outcomes, including:

The number of bouts the contestant has participated in

The length of rounds the contestant has participated in

The number of rounds the contest is scheduled for, taking into account the experience – or inexperience – of the contestants

The win-loss record of the contestant and their opponent

The number of losses either by TKO or KO, especially in the previous 12 months

The number of losses by any means

“Additionally, Combative Sports staff, in collaboration with Ringside Physicians appointed to the Texas Combative Sports Advisory Board, review the results of each contestant’s required medical tests to ensure they are physically able to compete, including additional testing as needed or requested.

“After thoroughly evaluating this information for Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, we opted to approve a professional bout with certain waivers:

Eight-round contest

Two-minute rounds

14-ounce gloves

“The safety of the contestants competing in the ring or the octagon is always the primary concern of TDLR staff. This competition is no different.

“Thank you, Tela.”

Tyson looked like a picture of health on a recent chat show opposite Damon Elliot. Mike took his shirt off when overheating due to the lack of air conditioning and allayed fears over his ability to last more than a round.

The youngest-ever heavyweight champion now has a clear set of instructions and a clear training point and only needs to last just over a quarter of an hour at 58.

A lack of headguards may concern Paul’s fans, too, as Mike Tyson is a notoriously hard hitter to the skull.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.