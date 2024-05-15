Chavez Jr. vs Till, Sylve vs Schofield on Paul vs Tyson undercard

The Paul vs Tyson undercard has swelled for July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas with a double announcement from Netflix.

Most Valuable Promotions have worked behind the scenes to add more contests to the bill, topped by Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano II. What they come up with leaves are conflicting feelings.

“Paul vs. Tyson & Taylor vs. Serrano undercard announcement. Two of the hottest, undefeated prospects in the game: 🇺🇸 H2O Sylve vs. 🇺🇸 ‘Kid Austin’ Floyd Schofield and a battle for redemption: World Champion Boxer vs. UFC Star in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Darren Till,” they announced. “More fights to come. Stay tuned.”

On one hand, an eye-catching fight between two young prospects, Ashton Sylve and Floyd Schofield, tantalizes the boxing tastebuds. In contrast, a clash between former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and ex-UFC star Darren Till breeds more questions than answers.

Chavez Jr. recently suffered from mental issues that saw police called to intervene. Father Julio Cesar Chavez, whom WBN met with last week in Las Vegas, outlined fears for his son four months ago.

Chavez Sr., appearing on Bromeando con los Rivera, said: “I feel sorry for him [my son] because his children are little and he’s not enjoying them.

“It hurts me that he’s going to go crazy. It hurts me that he’s going to have an accident driving at [an early time] in the morning at full speed and that he’s going to have a heart attack from all the pills he takes.

“It’s very painful for me because [my] children are something else. The biggest pain I feel is that having my addiction clinics, I can’t help him.”

Whether Chavez Jr. should be in the ring six months after an episode like that is up for considerable debate, meanwhile, Sylve vs Schofield is a mouth-watering addition.

Paul vs Tyson occurs on July 20, free to air for Netflix subscribers, and now has two outstanding fights to back up what could be a disappointing main event.

