Floyd Mayweather drops Victor Ortiz as Mexico opponent

Floyd Mayweather will face a new opponent this summer following a challenge by the man he stopped via disqualification last year.

Mayweather, facing Victor Ortiz in a rematch of their 2011 clash, has been blown out of the water by the boxing legend’s online source. Ben Thompson of Fighthype.com, who has gained exclusive access to Mayweather above all others for years, confirmed a report that Ortiz was due to be in the opposite corner for a comeback.

The five-weight world champion will announce his return on a Mexican outing today, with speculation rife regarding the opponent for the past few days. World Boxing News speculated Mayweather could aim for 51-0 due to the name mentioned for his next bout. Ortiz has a professional fight lined up for August 31, which will undoubtedly get scrapped.

However, fans will be disappointed at what Mayweather has in store as Ortiz is demoted to the co-main event. The fact Mike Tyson was sanctioned at 57 doesn’t seem to have spiked Mayweather’s interest in extending his half-century of professional wins. Instead, Mayweather will rematch John Gotti III in a second helping of a fight that ended in a mass brawl last year.

Gotti looks set to land the gig following a failed attempt to arrange the clash for Super Bowl week. Mayweather, a stickler for being the only one to make his announcements, will confirm what is going on later today.

Uncovering his view on what will go down, Thompson said on Fighthype: “Sources close to the information have informed us that Hall of Fame legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for an exhibition rematch with John Gotti III. Although an official date and venue have yet to be finalized, we’re told that the event will likely take place in Mexico late this summer, tentatively scheduled for August 24.”

On the fate of Ortiz, Thompson added: “Originally, Mayweather was expecting to face former opponent Victor Ortiz as the main event of a card he planned on titling “Protect Yourself At All Times.” However, those plans changed because the manager/advisor of Victor Ortiz also works with John Gotti III, and they felt he should be first in line for the exhibition rematch. So, instead, Victor Ortiz will now appear on the undercard as the co-main event.”

Thompson also stated Mayweather is being paid a cool $1 million just for making today’s confirmation. World Boxing News reported that his purse for the fight will top eight figures.

However, being in Mexico, you’d have thought Mayweather would stage an exhibition against a top legend from the country or a well-known influencer from the region. It will be interesting to see what ticket sales will be like for a headliner featuring two Americans.

On a brighter note for Mexican fans, Alan Picasso Romero could appear on the bill.

Any thoughts of Mayweather being 51-0 are on hold for now.

