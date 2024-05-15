Diaz vs Masvidal: New date and venue ‘gives more time to train’

Fanmio announces today that they will present a July Fourth Weekend blockbuster and give fans a crown jewel event on the holiday’s combat sports calendar by delivering the pro boxing showdown between Nate Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal on a new date on Saturday, July 6 live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

“LAST MAN STANDING: DIAZ VS. MASVIDAL” is set to provide July Fourth Weekend fireworks marking the first time two UFC superstars will go toe-to-toe in a pro boxing ring. Diaz vs. Masvidal will be the highlight of the July Fourth Weekend combat sports schedule and be supported by an exciting week of pre-fight events for fans and media alike.

“He won the first fight, but I’m back for more. So that’s what’s popping,” said Diaz. “This is a new fight and I’m here to win. That’s what it’s all about. I’ll fight anyone in any combat sport. We got a fight and we have to figure this all out on July 6.”

“Our new date July 6 gives me more time to train and do what I was going to do before, beat Nate’s ass,” said Masvidal. “Fighting on July Fourth Weekend is great for the fans. Lots of fireworks in and out of the ring. My shots will be just like them, blasting off in Nate’s face. I am going to destroy him that night, just you wait and see.”

“The new Saturday, July 6 date puts the event on a historical and patriotic weekend at Honda Center in Anaheim, California for all fight fans to enjoy during this great holiday,” said Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel. “Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 will be a very competitive and exciting sequel as both fighters are training hard in their camps to write a definitive next chapter in their rivalry. Fight fans will not be disappointed.”

Coming on the heels of July 4, and showcasing two great American fighters in Diaz and Masvidal, “LAST MAN STANDING: DIAZ VS. MASVIDAL” promises to continue delivering the fireworks with a patriotic evening of boxing on July 6.

Pre-sale tickets for the live event starting at only $55 (plus applicable fees and taxes) will be available TOMORROW, Tuesday, May 14 from 10:00 a.m. PT until 10:00 p.m. PT. Sign up for the pre-sale at Fanmio.com/Fight.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be available starting at $1,750. Packages, which include the best ringside seats, all-inclusive hospitality in the Honda Center’s exclusive Impact Club, the opportunity to step into the ring after the fight, VIP access to the weigh-in and more.

Public on-sale will begin Wednesday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT with tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Fanmio will present the event in association with Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. and Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions.

The 10-round 175-pound light heavyweight fight headlines a pay-per-view available now for pre-order at FANMIO.com/ppv and FANMIO.com/DiazVsMasvidal for $79.99. Fans can also purchase through the Fanmio App, which is available globally via smart televisions and mobile devices via Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio Smart TV, Google TV and Chromecast.

Throughout their storied careers, Diaz and Masvidal have accounted for three of the top 10 highest-selling pay-per-view events in UFC history, with over 10 million pay-per-view buys combined over their careers.

Their first meeting saw Masvidal take home the inaugural UFC BMF title belt, a Diaz inspired belt based on his constant assertion that the style he and Masvidal bring forward made them the “baddest” in the game. The bout ended prematurely in the eyes of many, as a cut over Diaz’s eyebrow resulted in a TKO for Masvidal. With the cut leading to an unsatisfying ending, July 6 marks an opportunity for these two warriors to finally battle it out to the finish.

**Fans who purchased tickets for the originally scheduled fight date will be issued a refund from their original point of purchase.