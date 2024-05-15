Tyson Fury weighing lightest since Otto Wallin could backfire

Tyson Fury is on course to weigh his lightest since almost losing to Otto Wallin in 2019 as the WBC heavyweight champion aims to become undisputed.

Fury, who takes a 34-0-1 record into battle with unified king Oleksandr Usyk this weekend, looked his trimmest in years at Tuesday’s Grand Arrivals. Usyk commented on Fury’s appearance during an interview with DAZN, stating he believes “The Gypsy King” has lost weight due to worrying about the fight.

But whatever the case may be, Fury’s victories over Deontay Wilder – when he out-weighed the American, leaned on him, and smothered him for two fights- could prove out of the question at a lower weight.

Usyk is adamant he has the perfect foil for Fury. However, the two-weight titleholder may not have been banking on Fury being light.

“I feel good. I’m very happy to be here. Saturday is a special day because I will have the opportunity to become undisputed for a second time. It’s great, and It’s very good for me. It’s very important for my country. I like that,” said Usyk.

He added: “I have a plan. It’s a better plan. And it’s a great plan. I really appreciate the support from my fans and Ukrainian soldiers. I love my fans.”

Usually weighing around 221 pounds, Usyk looks to have bulked up to combat Fury, with the two fighters possibly having around 25 pounds between them on the night. Despite the potential shock on the scales, Fury vs Usyk is gaining momentum through fight week as interest in the Pay Per View slowly builds.

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum says fans should enjoy the event as it’s the first time in a quarter of a century that one man will hold all the top division belts.

“Unfortunately, we don’t see enough of these events in boxing. The undisputed heavyweight championship of the world occurs so infrequently that it’s almost like a blue moon coming. And now, on Saturday night, we will have the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world here in Riyadh. And that means that after this fight, there is one ‘Baddest Man on the Planet,’ the undisputed heavyweight champion. That means everything in the sport of boxing. That means everything for fans who love boxing,” stated the Hall of Famer.

