WBC bridgerweight title confusion reigns over unranked Mike Perez

This week, Promoter Don King caused some confusion with the announcement that Mike Perez would fight for the WBC bridgerweight title.

Not only that, King added that the unranked Perez would fight German-based Serbian Andrej Pesic [also unrated by the WBC] for the honor of holding the crown.

WBC Bridgerweight title confusion

The fact that Lukasz Rozanski, the current champion at 224 pounds – is not involved in a title bout for his strap – was where the head-scratching began.

Less than 24 hours later, King put out a correction stating the fight would no longer feature on his Saturday, November 4 event at the Casino Miami Jai Alai.

If it does go ahead later, where that leaves Rozanski – who, to WBN’s knowledge – hasn’t given up the belt, is anyone’s guess.

King’s 92nd birthday celebrations will get underway next weekend with four championship fights.

The card will have three co-feature title fights headlined by the twelve-round battle for the vacant WBC Cruiserweight title. The number one-ranked fighter, Noel Mikaelian, faces the number two-ranked fighter and former champion, Ilunga Makabu.

Badou Jack previously relieved Makabu of his title in the twelfth round of their meeting. However, Jack relinquished the belt to move up in weight.

Jack vs Rozanski

In addition to the Perez situation bewilderment, Jack announced he would challenge Rozanski for the title by the end of the year.

The other tri-feature bout will spotlight two heavyweights trading blows. Jonathan Guidry will tangle with the undefeated Jesus Escalera.

Also on the card, former WBA regular champion Trevor Bryan appears. He battles Cassius Chaney. At the same time, the WBC Youth super lightweight title will be on the line when DeVon William fights Marik Black.

Don King’s birthday

Continuing King’s birthday extravaganza, a second night of boxing will also be held on Saturday, December 2, at Casino Miami Jai Alai.

Adrien Broner returns after picking up a comeback win on June 9. Broner defeated William Hutchinson and since has his eyes on a world title.

Broner will dedicate this fight to his late trainer and mentor, Mike Stafford, who passed away at 67 in September. A ten-bell salute will be held before the co-main event featuring Ian Green.

Green will square off against an opponent to be named.

The event also features Tre’Sean Wiggins against Broner’s last opponent, Hutchinson. Plus, Antonio Williams tackles Antonio Perez.

King said: “The fighters will distinguish themselves in these fights. They will be the people’s champions. They will distinguish themselves to the fans. Boxing will return to the beautiful fans.”

Tickets, priced from $50, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com for the November 4 and the Dec. 2 cards. Ringside tables are $3000. Next-level tables are $2500, ringside seats are $750, and side seats are $200 and $100. General Admission tickets are at $50.

The two boxing nights will also be available on DonKing.com, FITE: TV, and ITUBE247.com.

