WBC Mandatories: Welterweight to Bridgerweight

The World Boxing Council set out the current mandatory situation during the Convention. WBN outlines those ranging from welterweight to bridgerweight.

At heavyweight, the arrangement for 2024 has already been confirmed and explained HERE.

Official WBC Board of Governors Ruling on each weight category is reviewed throughout the year, considering the facts and situations in each case.

This may cause variations and adjustments in the ruling on each specific situation.

Bridgerweight. Champion Lukasz Rozanski.

Champion Rozanski has a signed contract to defend against Badou Jack. This fight has been postponed, and at the moment, we do not have a date. Kevin Lerena vs. Senad Gashi for the interim on November 25 in South Africa.

After the information is available, a review of the facts will be done to either order final elimination fights for mandatory defenses or a tournament for the same purpose.

Cruiserweight. Champion: Noel Mikaelian

Champion in Recess Badou Jack will decide whether he will return to cruiserweight or continue in bridgerweight after his challenge for the world title.

Ryan Rozicki vs. Olanrewaju Durodola is fighting a final eliminator on December 2 in Canada for the first mandatory position.

There will be a tournament to determine the second mandatory challenger.

Light Heavyweight. Champion: Artur Beterbiev

Champion Beterbiev is defending mandatorily against Callum Smith on January 13, 2024.

Super-middleweight. Champion: Saul Canelo Alvarez

Interim Champion: David Benavidez

Interim champion David Benavidez, the mandatory contender, is defending his interim championship against Demetrius Andrade on November 25. After the result of this fight, we will confirm that Benavidez is the mandatory contender if he is victorious.

Middleweight. Champion: Jermall Charlo

Interim Champion: Carlos Adames

Champion Charlo will fight Jose Benavidez in a special event on November 25. We will wait for the result of this fight to review the specific situation of Jermall Charlo and all the circumstances surrounding his case. Carlos Adames, interim champion, will be part of the review and future clear ruling.

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Liam Williams – defense of the silver title on December 2. Meiirim Nursultanov won an eliminator fight.

Super-welterweight. Champion: Jermell Charlo

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Sebastian Fundora’s fight was approved for the interim title.

There was a motion to approve an eliminator fight in which Charles Conwell, number 1 rated, would fight the highest available contender, which was approved.

Welterweight. Champion: Terence Crawford.

Interim Champion: Mario Barrios

No change in this division. President Sulaiman received the governor’s authorization to see contenders’ availability to fight interim champion Mario Barrios.

Note: All mandatories were outlined before last weekend’s fight.

