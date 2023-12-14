Countdown to the Middle East Crown ready for Malvern Town Hall

The Countdown to the Middle East Crown Series 06 – Charity Showdown is about to hit Australian shores for the first time at the Malvern Town Hall in Malvern, Victoria this Friday night.

The WBC Cares Charity Showdown is more than just a night of thrilling entertainment. It’s an opportunity to make a difference.

By attending you’re contributing to a great cause, supporting initiatives that can change lives and create a positive impact on the community. Your presence and support will help us make this event even more meaningful.

“I’m thrilled to introduce DJMC Boxing to the historic Malvern Town Hall, an iconic venue within the Aussie boxing scene,” says Mike Altamura, who is supporting DJMC Boxing and Peter Maniatis on the event.

“I feel this card has something for everyone and we look forward to delivering more exciting shows of this calibre in the future.”

Topping the card will be WIBA super bantamweight champion Urvashi Singh (10-3, 6KOs) of India defending her WBC International title against tough Thai Thanchanok Phanan (16-8, 9KOs) over 10 two-minute rounds.

“I am fortunate to have the support of countless boxing fans in India,” says Singh. “While the pressure to perform in the ring is immense, representing my country on a grand stage is an honour I hold dear.”

Popular local welterweight Jason Mallia (6-0, 3KOs) will be gunning for his seventh straight win when he takes on battle-tested Ronald Naidu (12-9-3, 5KOs) of Fiji.

Warrnambool’s Jyl Wright (5-1-1, 2KOs) will meet former national champion Kieran Cronin (7-3-1, 3KOs) of Brisbane in a welterweight showdown.

At lightweight Jake Clague (4-0, 3KOs) clashes with Masing Warawara (6-3, 1KO), while Jye Lane Taylor 3-2 (1) locks horns with Avikas Manhana (4-3-1, 4KOs).

Former Australian junior middleweight champion Victor Nagbe (5-1) will be looking to get back into the win column against Thai puncher Kittisak Klinson (4-0, 3KOs).

India’s Sarjubala Devi (2-0, 1KO) will be aiming to keep her spotless record intact against Ranee Klinratree (2-4, 2KOs) of Thailand.

In a special attraction, boxing dynamo KS Vinod will step into the ring against undefeated wrestling colossus Shobi Joy. This epic clash is set to determine the rightful holder of the WBC Cares title and the highly-anticipated battle guarantees a mesmerising spectacle filled with fury, heart-stopping heroics and unparalleled sportsmanship. Don’t miss this thrilling encounter that promises to captivate audiences with its electrifying energy and unforgettable moments.

This is not just a boxing show but an event, a global extravaganza featuring exceptionally talented sportspeople from around the world doing what they do best. Join us at ringside to watch in awe as these skilled athletes engage in elite battles!

Doors open at 6:00pm. The Malvern Town Hall is located at 1251 High Street, Malvern in Victoria, Australia. Tickets are available from: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/countdown-to-the-middleeast-crown-series-06-charity-showdown-tickets-751479273737