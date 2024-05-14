Floyd Mayweather comeback: 51-0, co-feature, and venue details

Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in August following a long hiatus after confirming his decision to fight in Mexico next.

Details of the event remain sketchy despite Mayweather’s initial announcement via his usual social media method. World Boxing News reported on the rumors flying around earlier this week, with suggestions Mayweather wanted to sanction his return as a professional contest gathering weight due to the opponent.

“Money” is lining up 37-year-old Victor Ortiz as his opponent. Therefore, there’s no reason why Mayweather couldn’t ask for a professional license and put the bout on his official record. However, the notion of Mayweather wanting to go for a 51-0 benchmark against Ortiz was ruled out when ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez revealed his knowledge of the event.

“They tell me that Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather will announce an exhibition fight against Víctor ‘Vicious’ Ortiz for August 24 at the Plaza de Toros México. On Wednesday, they will give more details. Mayweather KO’d Ortiz in four rounds in 2011 by catching him with his guard down after a headbutt,” outlined Rodriguez.

The reporter added some venue options and stated his thoughts on who the co-feature fighter would be.

“They are also checking the Mexico City Arena and even the Zócalo for the event. Alan Picasso [28-0-1 super bantamweight] will likely join in [on the card].”

Mayweather hasn’t fought since a summer exhibition with John Gotti in Florida. The fight ended via disqualification before a brawl erupted in the arena.

Unfathomably, and despite bad blood on social media between the families, Mayweather confirmed a rematch with Gotti for Super Bowl week in Las Vegas last February. The second helping didn’t come to fruition, though, and thankfully seems to be dead in the water.

The five-weight world champion’s comeback coincides with Mike Tyson returning to the professional ranks at 57. Being ten years Tyson’s junior, Mayweather is a spring chicken compared to the heavyweight legend. This led to the initial thoughts on a professional bout with Ortiz. It’s certainly a case of Tyson doing it in his fifties; why can’t Mayweather do it in his forties?

However, that remains in the air despite Mayweather choosing a former world titleholder with a professional fight scheduled for August 31 at the American Legion in Garden City.

If Ortiz is in the opposite corner on August 24, his pro return will likely get pushed back.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.