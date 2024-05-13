Ryan Garcia ‘a decent kid, now he’s an unwell influencer POS’

Ryan Garcia has come under fire following a series of interactions with George Kambosos Jr. on Mother’s Day.

A few hours after Kambosos Jr. lost via stoppage to Vasiliy Lomachenko, Garcia went straight for the jugular by declaring, ‘George Kambozo sucks, I’m sorry’ on social media. It was a low blow, considering the Australian had just lost to a boxing legend in front of his home crowd and family.

Kambosos responded before Garcia began to make claims that he could sleep with his wife if he wanted to by sliding into her DM’s. After witnessing what transpired, promoter Lou DiBella defended his fighter.

“Nice Mother’s Day tweet, Ryan, and how Christian on a Sunday. What the f***’s wrong with you, son? This isn’t the Ryan I knew and was a fan of. He was a decent kid, not a lying, antagonizing, cheating, derelict piece of influencer s***. Please get help. You are unwell,” urged DiBella.

Super middleweight Caleb Plant agreed with the Hall of Famer, “Yeah, he’s a clown. This the dude you all are running to save?”

In response to Garcia saying he was only joking, Kambosos gave as good as he got. He stated: “You say you’re a man of god, but you act like the devil! You parade the Lord, but we all see through your s***. You are the devil in disguise. On a Sunday, too. Joke? F*** you like I said, I ever see you, it’s on. You are backtracking as a joke now, no. Me and you. Happy Mother’s Day.”

“The Emperor” previously said: “I won more belts than you’ll ever win, princess, the clean way. Cheating dog, I’d rather go out on my shield against the best and lose like a man than cheat with weight advantages and enhancements as you did. Let’s have a street fight, then f*** the ring! Use all the [PEDs] you want.”

Garcia has since replied to DiBella directly.

“I find it funny when people say you are a fake Christian while they aren’t even Christian. Another thing they claim hey, it’s Sunday. It would be best if you didn’t talk like that when the sabbath was on Saturday. Every day belongs to the Lord, not just Sunday.

They are running around cheating on their wives and pretending like they are loyal. That’s not very human-like. Ego, they can’t take the truth. Lou, what do you know, Lou? You didn’t know me nor know me, and you had a picture of who I was. You don’t know what I’ve been through, and you have no right to judge. The fingers always point back.

“Mike Tyson, for example, said many outrageous things, but you love him. Why is it any different with me?”

Having faced heavy fire for his actions during the build-up to the Devin Haney fight, Garcia has since backtracked on saying all of the controversy was trolling.

“No, it wasn’t fake. Everything I did was just things I felt I needed to do in my soul and my spirit. I don’t regret anything. Was some of the stuff trolling? For sure. Was some of the stuff real? For sure,” he told Fully Tilted.

