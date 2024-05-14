Mike Tyson has to go off-script this summer and defeat Jake Paul ahead of their July 20 battle on Netflix at AT&T Stadium.

That’s the view of Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi Arabian Chairman, who is revolutionizing boxing. Alalshikh has pleaded with “The Baddest Man on the Planet” to ignore pre-fight agreements.

The suggestion that Paul has clauses preventing him from being knocked out has dogged the YouTuber for years. However, after knockouts against basketballer Nate Robinson and UFC star Tyron Woodley, Paul has always denied this.

Since those days, Paul has upped his game to professional boxing fodder, with first-round KOs over Andre August and Ryan Bourland following his first defeat to Tommy Fury. Tyson will be another level to many, but those in the know are concerned about many issues of the agreement. Can Tyson hit full force, and how will Paul react if the former champion goes down? There’s a lot to sift through, given that many opinions don’t align with the notion of the contest being allowed to play out.

Alalshikh seems to be one of those who believe in some pre-fight or contractual understanding between Paul and Tyson.

As the press conference got underway in New York, Alalshikh posted an image of himself and Tyson, saying, “Please, brother Mike, forget the script and beat this guy!”

The Riyadh Season Head of Sport is a known detractor of YouTubers and Influencer Boxing, which has plagued the sport since Floyd Mayweather introduced crossovers to boxing in 2017. However, the fact that 120,000 fans are on the waiting list for tickets to an 80,000 venue shows precisely where the sport is heading in the future.

Alalshikh is trying to solve the problem by making every fight the fans want to be signed. Boxing has faced criticism for this lack of champion vs champion events, as some previous supporters have turned to UFC.

Paul vs. Tyson can overshadow every single one of Alalshikh’s announced 2024 events, with even Fury vs. Usyk struggling to take column inches on day one over the NYC presser.

John Fury’s headbutt gave the undisputed heavyweight title fight a running start, but the considerable power and draw of a certain Mr. Mike Tyson soon overshadowed that.

