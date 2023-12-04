‘Small heavyweight fighters’ to benefit from new WBA weight class

Smaller heavyweight fighters will benefit from not being matched with huge super-heavyweights in the future.

That’s according to the World Boxing Association, which has defended its creation of an eighteenth weight class.

Following the World Boxing Council launching ‘Bridgerweight‘ in 2020, the WBA has announced a ‘Super Cruiserweight’ division.

Like the WBC, fighters weighing 200 to 224 pounds will be invited to participate.

Following a backlash, the WBA explained why they added another category, apart from the apparent extra sanctioning fees.

Smaller Heavyweight Fighters

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) Executive Committee approved the creation of the Bridgerweight division in a vote called by President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

“This new division will be between 200 and 224 pounds. It will be located between the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.

“The WBA made several analyses during the last months before considering the request [to join the WBC]. In the end, it was submitted to a vote. After this, the unanimous vote of the executive committee approved it.

“The creation of this new weight will mainly help to avoid bouts in which the fighters enter the ring with excessive weight differences. This tends to happen at heavyweight occasionally, where there can be differences of 20 pounds or more.

“Fighters considered ‘small heavyweights’ will have the option to move down to super cruiserweight. They can seek opportunities against more balanced weight opponents in the quest to make the sport increasingly fairer.”

Outlining when the ratings will be revealed, the WBA added: “The WBA ranking committee has already begun creating rankings for this weight.

“The first divisional match-ups will be announced soon. “The WBA will continue to work on making boxing a fairer sport that provides opportunities and fairness to all involved, especially the boxers.”

Wilder and Usyk

Among the WBC ranking are Ryad Merhy of Belgium, Adam Balski of Poland, Andrew Tabiti of the US, and Alen Babic of Croatia. The more significant names around the weight class will likely continue focusing on heavyweight, at least for the time being.

Deontay Wilder, who could make the new weight, has confirmed he will not be moving down at any point.

Meanwhile, unified heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk has never scaled more than 222 pounds. Once he’s faced Tyson Fury twice, there would be an opportunity for the Ukrainian to become a three-weight unified champion should the accolade interest him.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

