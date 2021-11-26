Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua gets startling WBA ranking

November 26th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stands at a startling WBA ranking despite being a two-time and long-reigning champion.

Despite holding a rematch clause for a shot at the title, WBA chiefs decided not to rank the Briton at number one.

The scenario comes about after the World Boxing Council ranked Deontay Wilder as their number one again in November despite back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury.

Wilder holding the green and gold strap for five years certainly keeps him firmly in the thoughts of the WBC at all times. They may even consider handing Wilder a title shot if Fury decides to walk away in the next twelve months.

LIFT OFF ANTHONY JOSHUA

But for Joshua, who won the belt against Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 and reigned for two spells over four years, it’s not enough for the WBA.

They amazingly placed Joshua at number five following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

The pair are due to meet again in the first half of 2022 due to Joshua’s usual method of signing a quick shot into the contract.

Joshua’s Brit rival Daniel Dubois is at number one. This happening comes despite losing badly to Joe Joyce during the pandemic. It seems a shocking contrast and an unfathomable decision by the WBA.

Micheal Hunter is second. At the same time, Robert Helenius takes three before another of AJ’s compatriots in Hughie Fury.

Deontay Wilder lies in one position behind Joshua at number six.

Agit Kabayel, Joshua conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr. and former David Haye victim Mark de Mori sit at seven, eight, and nine.

Furthermore, Zhan Kossobutskiy, nicknamed ‘The Heavyweight GGG,’ occupies the number ten spot.

WBA HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – OCT 2021

1 DANIEL DUBOIS GBR

2 MICHAEL HUNTER USA

3 ROBERT HELENIUS FIN

4 HUGHIE FURY GBR

5 ANTHONY JOSHUA GBR

6 DEONTAY WILDER USA

7 AGIT KABAYEL GER

8 ANDY RUIZ JR USA

9 MARK DE MORI AUS

10 ZHAN KOSSOBUTSKIY KAZ

11 FILIP HRGOVIC CRO

12 ARSLANBEK MAKHMUDOV RUS

13 MARTIN BAKOLE COD

14 JOSEPH PARKER NZL

15 TONY YOKA FRA

