Conor Benn ‘proud’ of himself, ‘still a role model’ despite drug fails

Conor Benn says it’s been hard to be a role model still since he tested positive for two banned substances. The Briton feels proud of the way he dealt with the adversity.

Benn returns to the ring for his second straight fight in the States on Saturday. The welterweight has no choice but to fight outside of the UK due to the British Boxing Board of Control turning down his request for a license.

“The Destroyer” has not been cleared of wrongdoing and is yet to reveal how clomiphene got into his system in two separate tests weeks apart.

He returned from a sixteen-month absence in Orlando last September with a ten-round points win over Rodolfo Orozco. By the time he plans to fight again, Benn will have served an almost two-year exile from home shores.

Some of the biggest names in the sport are in Benn’s crosshairs on both sides of the Atlantic. Brit rivals Chris Eubank Jr, Kell Brook, and Liam Smith are three eye-catching future foes.

American powerhouse names Devin Haney and Jaron’ Boots’ Ennis are also in the mix. The first bridge to cross is dispatching unknown Peter Dobson as the 27-year-old looks to clear his name.

Benn remains optimistic about his future by discussing his feelings on the recent controversy.

Conor Benn proud

“Hopefully, after this fight, April or May, we’re aiming to get back out in the UK in a mega-fight that the British public deserve,” said Benn. “That’s all that matters. Everyone is riding with me, going through the storm with me, and feeling my emotions; we feel it together.

“I’m blessed with the supporters I have and the love I get shown. They deserve it, and I want to give them the fights they want; I was willing to go up to 160lbs to do that.

“I’m 27 going on 40. I feel the last eighteen months have aged me ten years. I’ve changed a lot. Things that used to worry me don’t worry me anymore. It’s true when they say that when you go through adversity, it gives you nothing but resilience and strength.

“Would I choose to go through it again? Probably not. Has it taught me a lot about who Conor Benn is as a man? It’s tested me, my character, what I stand for, what I believe in.

“I’m proud of how I have handled it at such a young age, and still deal with being a dad, a husband, a son, a role model, it’s a lot. Some days, I would drag myself to the gym, which was hard; I would break down in the gym, saying, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ So, overcoming all of that, I’m proud of myself. I’m thankful that whatever God’s plan is, I trust the process.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs, but having a little girl on the way has softened me a little bit. My son is a blessing, and when you look at my life outside of boxing, it’s a blessing.”

