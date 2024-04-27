Gervonta Davis threatens to knock Floyd Mayweather out

Gervonta Davis threatened to knock Floyd Mayweather out as beef between the pair continued to intensify over the weekend.

Mayweather faces questions over his finances following Davis’ claims about his time in Dubai. Mayweather must also use his excellent defensive skills to fend off attacks from more than one of his former proteges.

Davis stunned boxing when telling his followers that Mayweather couldn’t leave his current residence in Dubai due to duties unfulfilled. He backed those up by adding Saudi Arabia into the mix. In an Instagram Live on Friday, Davis also branded Mayweather ‘a scammer’ for his involvement in a crypto company a few years back. The animosity between the pair seems to be growing by the day.

Ishe Smith, a former fighter of Mayweather’s who won a world title under the boxing legend, has been vocal about his ex-mentor for some time. “Sugar Shay” questioned how Mayweather makes the money he claims to at the moment.

“I have never met someone who lies as much as this dude. You are a multi-millionaire, but you are lying about your finances. Anyone believing this man makes 300 million a month, 3.6 billion dollars a year, is truly an idiot,” said Smith.

“So that means in four years minus taxes, of course, my man has amassed 14.4 Billion dollars in revenue. Three hundred million a month, right? So he’s making more than MJ, Tiger, Bron, Jigga, and Beyoncé combined. Like seriously, how many of you MFs are that gullible?”

Mayweather fans have since defended the 50-0 Hall of Famer from what is a growing band of critique from boxers he once represented. They believe Mayweather has acted with integrity throughout his financial dealings and has given lots to charity, proving his generosity.

In a further twist, Curmel Moton was moved from the Canelo vs. Munguia bill next week to the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin undercard on June 15. However, Davis wasn’t happy when Moton posted images from the Mayweather Gym and stated ‘The Best Team in Boxing’ in his post. Davis told Moton in no uncertain terms that he would not be fighting on his undercard.

It’s all getting messy between Mayweather and some of his one-time friends. However, the situation with Davis is threatening to get out of control.

Davis added: “Tell Floyd to go live [from where he is]. He is trying to take the s*** off of him. Tell him to go live if Floyd is home [and not stuck in Dubai]. I bet he can’t. He is broke talking all this 700 million.”

In a further elevation, Davis mentioned a potential throwing of hands with Mayweather.

“Now I f*** around and knock Floyd out when I see him, and I’ll care about going back to jail. He is such a b**** that he doesn’t allow his security to carry guns.”

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.