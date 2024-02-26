Team Gervonta Davis begins work studying Frank Martin’s skull

Gervonta Davis and his team are working on sizing up Frank Martin’s skull ahead of a summer fight for the WBA lightweight title.

Davis is pushing towards a first defense of his new belt, having been upgraded from ‘regular’ to full champion following Devin Haney’s decision to move up in weight.

“Tank” initially stated he didn’t want to hold the championship this way but seems to have accepted it as it’s an automatic situation.

He now has Martin in his sights for a PBC debut on Amazon Prime Video, potentially in June. Coach Calvin Ford and his right-hand man Kenny Ellis now have the job of researching Martin for the battle.

Ellis revealed that he’s begun watching videos of Martin to check how his head takes significant impact. Davis is a renowned puncher who has stopped 27 of his 29 opponents.

Team Gervonta Davis work on Frank Martin

“Phase one. Up early studying Frank Martin’s Skull. [He has] very thin Zygomatic bone and a thin muscle layer. [There’s] Very high maxillary sinus. Man, oh, Man. [He’s a] good kid [with a] good team, though, no disrespect,” said Ellis.

The fact that Martin’s head is already on the chopping block is a testament to how Ford and Ellis prepare Davis for his bouts.

Speaking with Premier Boxing Champions previously about his involvement in boxing, Ellis stated he was in the business to help young people better themselves.

“It rips you apart because you know you can’t save them all. But it doesn’t stop Calvin and me from thinking we can’t save them all,” Ellis told PBC. “You have people out here robbing people.

“They run across them again, and they get shot. People are killing people for no reason. Today’s generation deals with things differently than when I was their age.”

“When I joined Calvin at Upton, we don’t carry any grudges because we’re about the kids,” Ellis added. “We started with these kids, and it was a struggle, and still is because many of these kids don’t have anything.”

The Rise of Davis under Ford and Ellis

The rise of Gervonta Davis has been fascinating viewing. A kid from the tough streets of Baltimore being taken under Floyd Mayweather’s wings and onto superstardom.

Davis is a top-ten pound-for-pound fighter and could be number one if he takes on the best in the lightweight and super lightweight divisions.

I have nothing against Martin, but he should be easy work for Davis. A more significant test should then follow by the end of the year.

Shakur Stevenson and Vasiliy Lomachenko are two of those craved by the fans.

Follow experienced boxing news source World Boxing News on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.