Gervonta Davis takes another legacy detour this summer

Gervonta Davis is set to fight Frank Martin this summer in a doubleheader alongside David Benavidez on a PBC Pay Per View.

The event will represent the first fight in fifteen months for Davis since he knocked out Ryan Garcia in his most significant victory to date. However, hopes that Davis would kick on and begin knocking off the best around 135 to 140 have since been dashed.

In steps Martin, a dangerous Al Haymon in-house opponent for Davis who lacks the challenge “Tank” needs at 29. Martin will start the clash as a massive underdog as Davis seemingly decides on a one-on-one-off attitude to increasing his legacy.

Gervonta Davis legacy opponents

Any of Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson, Subriel Matias, or a rematch with Isaac Cruz would have been far more acceptable for Davis to improve his standing in the sport. Lopez and Stevenson are the pair that have the profiles to push Davis further into the Pound for Pound Top 10.

However, as pointed out many times, Davis makes money no matter who he fights. Looking from the outside into what could be the mindset, it can only be assumed that paychecks have overtaken any urgent need to add more accolades to his career. Martin will be a solid win, but that’s a long list of those kinds of victories on the Davis CV.

Hector Garcia, Rolly Romero, and Mario Barrios fall into the same category as Martin. They keep the loyal fans happy and continue to line the pockets of Davis in the process. But those eye-catching legacy victories, like that of a Lopez or a Stevenson, need to be added to the Davis record.

It cuts even deeper, given that Lopez and Stevenson are both being linked to facing sub-par opponents around the same time as Davis. Promises by promoters to branch out and work together are not heeded in this instance, as Davis vs Stevenson or Lopez would instantly grab the attention of the entire sport.

Fighter of the Year

Davis can be forgiven a little for taking a lesser-known option, having served time in prison after the Garcia win, but only provided he does give the fans something to chew on by the end of the year.

Despite being one of the biggest earners in the sport, Davis is never in the running for Fighter of the Year. He either doesn’t fight often enough, or the opponents don’t represent the FOTY standard. That has to change shortly if Davis wants to be remembered among the greats.

As mentioned by WBN previously, the blueprint for their entire career of Davis is based on the Floyd Mayweather formula. But at 29, Mayweather was lightyears ahead of where Davis is right now.

The winner of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr. can be added into the mix for later in 2024, provided Martin gets swept aside, as expected, but time is undoubtedly running out for Gervonta Davis to reach anywhere near the heights of his mentor.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay. Learn more and read all articles from the experienced boxing writer.

