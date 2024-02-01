Ryan Garcia up for ‘biggest PPV’ Gervonta Davis flat out rejected

World title contender Ryan Garcia is on board with a massive Pay Per View fight that Gervonta Davis ruled himself out of one hundred percent.

“Kingry” is open to facing Pound for Pound superstar and WBN Fighter of the Year, Naoya Inoue, potentially at a catchweight in the future.

Whereas Davis flatly refused to consider the super-fight, Garcia has no problem fighting the Japanese PPV headliner, who currently fights at 122 pounds.

Garcia is operating at 140 but is also looking at a move to 147. How that would work out as time progresses is currently up for debate.

Ryan Garcia vs Naoya Inoue

Addressing fans on his channels, Garcia seemed to be a little confused about what Inoue, a three-weight ruler and two-weight undisputed king, had already achieved.

“I believe Inoue can become a multiple-weight world champion,” said Garcia. “So, I’m thinking, what if we end up fighting one day?

“I’m talking about the future, and we do it in Japan. It’ll be huge, Mark my words. If that fight plays out that way, that fight will be one of the biggest PPVs ever. Remember, I just said that.”

What Garcia doesn’t seem to realize is that Inoue is almost maxed out regarding weight. Considering he began his career, like Manny Pacquiao, at 108 pounds, Inoue has achieved more than expected by cleaning house at 122.

The maximum Inoue could probably expect would be 130 pounds – which would be a stretch. Inoue is not the anomaly Pacquiao is – by any means.

Pacquiao is a law unto himself and made miracles happen by eventually campaigning at welterweight and beyond.

Garcia would have very little chance of making it down to 130 pounds at any stage in whatever ‘future’ he’s thinking. The more time passes, the more Garcia will be heading towards a prolonged stay at 147.

Gervonta Davis playbook

By then, even boiling down to 137 would be a killer. Therefore, Garcia’s words are not being taken seriously. He should have taken a leaf out of the Gervonta Davis vs Inoue playbook.

“I’m not fighting him [Inoue]. He’s nowhere near my weight,” pointed out Davis. “I don’t know why this keeps getting posted.”

The current social media ridicule that follows Garcia around for his many astounding comments, whether trolling or for clicks, is not doing his reputation any favors.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.