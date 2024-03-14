Exclusive: Honest Regis Prograis on Haney-Garcia, Broner, return

Former WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis talks about the forthcoming Haney vs Garcia fight and his comeback to World Boxing News.

Prograis, who is contemplating his next fight after facing Devin Haney in December, believes he’ll be ready for a summer showdown. Opponents are still being considered for the New Orleans fighter.

Speaking to WBN, Prograis was asked for his views on the current Haney vs Ryan Garcia drama dominating social media. He also tells WBN he would consider facing long-time rival Adrien Broner.

A May 31 date penciled in for Broner may prove a little too early for Prograis. However, each of Broner’s last three events has faced some delay. Therefore, a summer grudge match remains a possibility.

Regis Prograis talks exclusively to World Boxing News

On how he’s dealt with suffering only the second defeat of his career to Haney [the other was Josh Taylor in a highly controversial decision], the honest-as-ever 35-year-old exclusively told World Boxing News: “I trained hard for the fight with Devin. I really wanted to win.

“I did a four-month training camp and stayed in LA. Everything was going smoothly in training. I was sparring with really good sparring partners. Every day was a great day of work.

“I heard I broke one of my sparring partner’s jaw. I was doing everything I needed to do in camp. But I got in the fight and froze up. I can admit that now.

“I really thought Devin was going to be an easy fight for me. He was better than I thought, but I still should’ve beaten him. But this setback is going to make me better. I’ve been here before.”

Haney vs. Garcia and Broner

Asked if there have been any offers on the table, Prograis replied: “Yeah, I should be fighting by summer. I’ve been just traveling and training. I’m about ready to get back in camp.”

Having witnessed the ongoing Haney vs Garcia saga, Prograis was pressed for his opinion. He didn’t hold back.

“As far as Ryan is concerned, I think he’s mentally unstable,” pointed out ‘Rougarou.’ “I think Devin will outbox him and maybe stop him later on. But I don’t think he would get credit for it. I don’t think Devin gets the credit he deserves because of his upbringing.

“Boxing is historically a poor man’s sport, so most fighters come from rough backgrounds, and Devin didn’t. I think that’s why people don’t give him the credit he deserves. But he’s a special talent.”

On potentially facing Broner, who put himself in the running to replace Garcia if he’s pulled from the Haney fight, Prograis stated: “I’m definitely open a fight with Broner. I wanted that fight for years.

“My goal now is to be a three-time world champion, but I think me and Broner is still a massive fight in New Orleans. Hopefully, it will happen one day.

“I don’t think Devin would fight Broner next. I don’t even know if Broner can make 140 that soon. He might let Barboza step in [if Garcia is out],” he concluded.

